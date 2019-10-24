HOLSTEIN, Iowa - The Gehlen Catholic High School boys cross country team won the team title and got race medalist honors from Will Roder in the state-qualifying cross country meet held here Thursday.
Roder won the 5K race in 16:34, well ahead of runner-up Bennet Heisterkamp of Council Bluffs St. Albert. The Falcons qualified for state as the third place team at the meet while Tri-Center was runner-up.
Gehlen Catholic's Isaac Vaske was third in 17:32, Brett McGee of Tri-Center fourth (17:33) and Aaron Lursen of St. Edmond fifth in 17:34.
In the girls' race, Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center ran a 19:26 to win the individual honors and Logan-Magnolia had four of the top seven finishers to take the team crown at the regional cross country meet here Thursday.
Courtney Sporrer of Logan-Magnolia was second in 20:02 and Taylor Sporrer of Lo-Ma third in 20:07. Kylie Morrison was fifth in 20:30 and Violet Lapke seventh in 20:51 for the winners.
Manson NW Wesbter was second and Fort Dodge St. Edmond third and both qualify as team entries to the state meet.
Abby Boardman was South O'Brien was 10th in 21:07, Jolee Mesz of Lawton-Bronson qualified with an 11th place finish in 21:13 and MMCRU's Kaitlyn Goth moved on to state coming with a 12th place run in 21:15.