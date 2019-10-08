KINGSLEY, Iowa - Gehlen Catholic won the boys team title and Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson won the girls championship in action at the Kingsley-Pierson Cross Country meet held Tuesday at Brookside Golf Course.
The Jays' Will Roder won the boys race in 16:51.47 while KP/WC sophomore Erika Kuntz won covering the 5k course in 21:18.65. Both the Gehlen boys and KP/WC girls had three of the top five finishers.
Dylan Blake of MVAOCOU was runner-up in the boys race, 25 seconds behind Roder while Carson Tesch of Gehlen was third in 18:00. Weston Beeson of MVAOCOU was fourth in 18:06 and Issac Vaske of Gehlen fifth in 18:10. MMCRU was second in the boys team standings with Brett Staab's ninth-place finish the top individual for the Royals.
Freshman Jolee Mesz of Lawton-Bronson was runner-up in the girls race in 21:44 while WC/KP's Sarahy Hamman took third in 22:02. Kaitlyn Goth of MMCRU was fourth in the girls race in 22:10 and Sarah Putze of WC/KP fifth in 22:13.