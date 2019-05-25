Joe Anderson was woken up from a nap Monday by a phone call.
The caller ID indicated the interruption was coming from Boone, Iowa, and the George-Little Rock High School senior knew he had to answer.
It was the Iowa High School Athletic Association calling to inform Anderson that it had changed its decision on the Class 1A 3,200-meter race from last week: Anderson would be getting his first-place medal back.
The state will be mailing the first-place medal back to Anderson after he had it in his possession for a little over an hour last week.
During the two-mile race last Thursday at the Iowa high school state track and field meet in Des Moines, officials incorrectly rang the last-lap bell at the end of the sixth lap, which is a lap too early.
Gehlen Catholic senior Will Roder thought it was the last lap, and hustled past Anderson in the final 200 meters of the seventh lap to cross the finish line first.
But, Anderson kept going knowing there was one lap left, but Roder and the officials thought the race was over.
When the race was over, officials decided to give Roder the win and Anderson the runner-up. He used that as motivation, as he won the 1,600 last Saturday and helped the Mustangs win their first state title ever by going 1-2 in the 800 behind Payton Mauldin.
Anderson used something else last week to keep him focused: His faith.
Anderson took to Twitter last Friday to write a note saying his identity isn’t in winning medals and state-championship hats, but instead, it’s in his relationship with God.
“The main reason I run is to bring glory to His name,” Anderson said. “The number one most important thing in my life is my relationship with God. He's the constant thing in your life that never changes. Sports change, friends change, family changes. God's always the person there. Every single run I've been on or race won or lost, He's been there. I just think that He's been there from the beginning and I couldn't leave Him out of this situation.”
Anderson’s main goal for the message was for other people to not put words in his mouth. He wanted his own words of disappointment spoken.
As of Saturday morning, the tweet received 266 retweets and had been liked over 1,800 times. It caught several eyes, which surprised Anderson, but he’s glad his faith spread out over the social-media world.
“I think that was just all part of God's plan,” Anderson said. “I trained all year, got this goal built up, and He took it away; testing me to see how I would react. I think He just showed me, through the way it went viral, I think His plan was to reach more people than I could have.”
Anderson never prayed for his first-place medal back, even when the Mustangs arrived back in the Siouxland.
He wasn’t sure if he was getting his first-place medal back, but knew it wasn’t up to him.
“My prayers were never ‘Please give me my medal back, please,’” Anderson said. “That was never my prayer. My prayer was always "Thank you God for the ability to get me through that." I never asked God to give me something because I believed that it was part of His plan that it happened.”
Mustangs coach Curt Fiedler thought the tweet served another purpose: He thought it gave the IHSAA a heads-up that its decision after the race Thursday had more substance statewide and even outside of Iowa.
Some people may have gotten the impression that the Iowa state meet may not be a well-run meet and give off some unnecessary assumptions.
“I think that single tweet alone sent a message to a lot of people,” Fiedler said. “(The IHSAA) realized that it’s bigger than us.
“In my mind, both participants got what was deserving to them,” Fiedler said. “It’s a no-win situation for the state. They made a decision and took the decision back. Now that it’s all over with, I think this is the best way they could do it. I’m happy with that, and I hope Gehlen is happy with that.”
Messages were sent to Gehlen coach Jeremy Schindler and activities director Kirk Kronaizl for comment, but those messages were not returned.
Before the Class 1A 1,600 final on Saturday, Roder and Anderson stood side each other and exchanged pleasantries.
But, Anderson didn’t want to just say hello. He wanted to pray with Roder to get all the awkwardness that others created out of the way.
“I just felt the Spirit telling me, ‘You need to say good luck to him and you need to pray for him,’" Anderson said. “I really didn't want to because it was kind of an awkward situation between him and me right then. We weren't mad at each other but it seemed like people put words in our mouth the day before.
“It kind of seemed like we should be enemies, so it was kind of hard to start the prayer,” Anderson added. “But, I just prayed that we both run a good race and we both give the glory to God and whatever happens we'll still be friends when we came out on the other side. I think it was just a good moment for me to symbolize to him, I'm willing to pray for you even.”
Anderson ended up winning the 1,600 while Roder finished in third. Anderson was seeking a state championship since his freshman year, and when he crossed the finish line, a wave of stress fell off Anderson’s shoulders.
“On the drive home, I was just happy as I could be going home with the team title, the runner up in the 800, and the mile championship,” Anderson said. “The two mile happened earlier in the week, so I just finished the week strong. So, I think I did enough good things to toss at that one, kind of, let down thing.”
Anderson will take his talents to Dordt University in the fall to compete in cross country and track. He signed with the Defenders a couple weeks ago, according to Fiedler, and that also took a weight off Anderson’s mind.
“Dordt is the prize winner,” Fiedler said. “He is going to fit in great with that program.”