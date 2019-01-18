AKRON, Iowa -- Emily Dreckman and Taylor Harpenau combined to score 39 points as they led the Royals to a War Eagle Conference win, 53-45, in a girls basketball game played in Akron Friday. Dreckman had 20 points and Harpenau 19 for MMCRU (12-4). The Royals led 18-17 at the intermission.
Jaden Harris had 13 points and Natalie Nielsen for A-W (8-8).
SIOUX CENTRAL 51, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 44: Karly Boettcher showed the hot hand from the perimeter in helping Sioux Central push past Harris-Lake Park, 51-44, in a non-conference girls' basketball game in Lake Park on Thursday.
Boettcher, a junior, splashed five of seven from the 3-point circle on her way to a 17-point effort. Sophomore teammate Taylor Krager added a pair of 3-pointers in her 12-point showing. Maddy Mueller, a sophomore, tacked on 11 rebounds and four steals as the Rebels improved to 10-5.
Senior Madison Brevick was seven for eight from the charity stripe in a 17-point night for the Wolves. Classmate Jazmin Voehl added 11 points and four assists for a Harris-Lake Park team that fell to 5-11 on the season.
STORM LAKE 41, SPENCER 32: The Storm Lake Tornadoes held Spencer to a single point in the third quarter, a key stretch in the host’s 41-32 triumph over the Tigers in a Lakes Conference girls’ basketball contest at Storm Lake on Thursday.
Mary Yanga, a sophomore, led the way for Coach Sam Lipps’ bunch as she tallied 18 points. Junior Skylar Cole collected 12 points, while senior Rachel Bozonie added nine.
Alexa Johnson, a Spencer freshman, scored 16 to top the visitor’s scoring chart. The Tigers fell to 2-12 overall, 1-7 in the Lakes with the setback.
Storm Lake, meantime, hiked its record to 3-12 on the season and 1-6 in the league.
BERESFORD 55, CANTON 21: Alana Bergland scored 18 points the the Watchdogs moved to 7-2 with a win in a Big East Conference girls basketball game played in Beresford, S.D. Thursday.