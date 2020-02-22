GIRLS BASKETBALL: East advances to Class 5A regional final

SIOUX CITY — The East High School girls basketball team is still alive.
The Black Raiders (15-7) defeated Des Moines Roosevelt 59-54 in overtime in a Class 5A-Region 2 semifinal, as the Black Raiders outscored the Roughriders 7-3 in the extra five minutes.
"It was just a great high school basketball game," East coach Brian Drent said. "We played with great energy. Our girls responded and that's what you expect when you're this deep into the playoffs."
The Roughriders outscored the Black Raiders 15-7 in the third quarter, and Drent thought the Black Raiders came out a little sluggish to start the second half.
Drent called an early timeout and after that, the Black Raiders' focus returned.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Black Raiders were down 41-36, but the mood in the Black Raiders' huddle wasn't one of panic.
Drent built a tough schedule in the regular season for moments like Saturday.
"We've been in these games," Drent said. "We've been in a ton of games when we're down. We got back to being us, and we had better personnel out on the floor."
East was 19-for-43 from the floor, and from 3-point territory, it was 7-for-24.
Nyamer Diew recorded a double-double for the Black Raiders. She had 19 points and 11 rebounds.
The Black Raiders will play in the Class 5A-Region 2 championship game 7 p.m. Tuesday in West Des Moines against Dowling Catholic, ranked third in Thursday's final IGHSAU poll.
The Maroons are led by Caitlin Clark, who is a McDonald's All-American and the state's leading scorer with 34.0 points per game.
"Dowling is arguably the best team in the state," Drent said. "It's just a 32-minute game. All the other stuff doesn't factor into it a bit. (Clark) is a great player and they're a great team. It comes down to what happens in those 32 minutes."
AMES 47, WEST 43: West trailed 26-18 at the half even though the Wolverines outscored the Little Cyclones in each of the final two quarters in Ames.
Lily Juhnke and Gabby Wagner scored 10 points for the Wolverines and Hope Wagner had eight points. Andrea Vazquez scored seven points.
The Little Cyclones had three in double figures. Caroline Waite led with 14, Teagan Lipsey 13 and Brooke Spraggins scored 12.
The Wolverines' season ends with a 13-10 record. Ames faces Waukee on Tuesday for the right to go to state.
"We just came up short finishing on the offensive end," West coach Betsy Boetger said. "Our girls battled and we showed grit."
CLEAR LAKE 65, OKOBOJI 47: For just the second time this season, Okoboji lost a basketball game, and it came in a Class 3A regional final in Algona.
It's the Pioneers' first loss since Jan. 10 when Boyden-Hull beat them 63-62 in Okoboji.
Kallyn Stumbo closed out her Okoboji career with a team-high 16 points. She'll head off to Indiana State next season.
Magan Christopherson, also a Pioneers senior, scored 15 points.
MASON CITY 68, SPENCER 48: Spencer stayed with Mason City in the first half, as the Tigers trailed 30-25 at the half in Mason City.
Mason City outscored the Tigers 26-13 in the fourth quarter.