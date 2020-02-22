GIRLS BASKETBALL: East advances to Class 5A regional final

SIOUX CITY — The East High School girls basketball team is still alive.

The Black Raiders (15-7) defeated Des Moines Roosevelt 59-54 in overtime in a Class 5A-Region 2 semifinal, as the Black Raiders outscored the Roughriders 7-3 in the extra five minutes.

"It was just a great high school basketball game," East coach Brian Drent said. "We played with great energy. Our girls responded and that's what you expect when you're this deep into the playoffs."

The Roughriders outscored the Black Raiders 15-7 in the third quarter, and Drent thought the Black Raiders came out a little sluggish to start the second half.

Drent called an early timeout and after that, the Black Raiders' focus returned.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Black Raiders were down 41-36, but the mood in the Black Raiders' huddle wasn't one of panic.

Drent built a tough schedule in the regular season for moments like Saturday.

"We've been in these games," Drent said. "We've been in a ton of games when we're down. We got back to being us, and we had better personnel out on the floor."

East was 19-for-43 from the floor, and from 3-point territory, it was 7-for-24.