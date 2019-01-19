TREYNOR, Iowa - No. 9 Bishop Heelan (Class 4A) handed No. 2 Treynor (Class 2A) its first loss of the season winning 60-48 in a non-conference girls basketball game played Saturday.
The Crusaders broke from a 22-22 halftime tie to outscore the Cardinals 38-26 after the intermission to improve to 10-3 this season. Katie Cooke had 22 points and Ella Skinner 15 for Heelan, which led 38-32 after three quarters.
Treynor (14-1) also got 22 points from Kayla Chapman and 14 from Konnor Sudmann. Heelan hosts Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tuesday in a Missouri River Conference game.