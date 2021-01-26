GIRLS BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Kingsley-Pierson, MMCRU learn to dig deep as postseason nears

Both the Kingsley-Pierson and MMCRU high school girls basketball teams had similar responses after Thursday’s Class 1A top-5 matchup in Marcus.
That game was part of a long week, and both teams learned how to dig deep even when they’re tired.
The Panthers won that game on Thursday night, 65-59, by scoring 27 points in the fourth quarter.
K-P has a 17-0 record and is ranked third in 1A behind Algona Bishop Garrigan and Newell-Fonda. It relied on its defense to quiet an MMCRU defense that averaged 65.4 points per game.
At the beginning of the game, the Panthers seemed a little bit more tense. Before most games, Panthers coach Nicole Goodwin sees smiles on most of her student-athletes’ faces.
That wasn’t the case before Thursday’s game. They had their game face on. It was all about taking care of business.
They knew that it was a key game of the season and that MMCRU was going to bring some challenges on their home floor.
“MMCRU just came out on fire and we turned the ball over a couple of times,” Goodwin said. “We had great shot selection but those shots didn’t fall. We just battled and battled and battled.”
The Panthers didn’t get their first lead until the 3-minute mark in the fourth quarter. Rachel Bohle came off the bench and hit a jump shot to put the Panthers up 47-45.
Then, Bohle made a conventional 3-point play for a quick five-point swing.
“It takes a team to win and that’s the important part of our success,” Goodwin said. “I told the girls during a timeout that that was the first time they had the lead, and we got a little confident. We made some great defensive stops.”
That win by the Panthers was the closest margin of victory they had all season, with Remsen St. Mary’s playing K-P to a 12-point win.
On Friday, K-P beat West Monona by 10.
“Competition makes you better,” Goodwin said. “You want those tight games. We’ve actually had a lot of tight games until the fourth quarter and we were able to be a little deeper on the bench. I choose them everyday and I tell them that. Any night, any team can win. Ratings don’t matter and records don’t matter.”
The Panthers’ next game is Friday in the Western Valley Conference tournament opener.
The Royals, meanwhile, learned how to dig deep in last Friday’s close win over Akron-Westfield.
They were playing their fourth game of the week, and were tired as a team could be.
Shots weren’t falling and defense was becoming more difficult as their legs felt heavier and heavier.
Royals coach Gillian Letsche noticed that, and called the 3-2 zone, which MMCRU rarely runs.
At the end, though, Taylor Harpenau hit a floater over Natalie Nielsen to give the Royals a 43-41 win over the Westerners.
“I think they learned their mental strength needs to be stronger against these better teams,” Letsche said. “They learned (Friday) that they need to dig deep. It’s like a tournament mentality.”
Notable stat leaders
Spartans senior Mallory McCall is still in the race for third in the state in scoring. McCall has 402 points on the season. The two girls ahead of McCall are Van Buren County senior Isabel Manning (445) and Central Lee senior Mya Merschman (429).
Woodbury Central’s Camrin Baird is sixth in the state in scoring. She has 340 points, just 10 behind Wayne junior Emily Jones for that fifth-place spot.
Storm Lake St. Mary’s junior Danika Demers leads the entire state with assists. Demers has 121 assists, six ahead of Waterloo Columbus senior Reagan Lindsay. That’s good for an 8.6 assists per game average. Demers also averages 15.6 ppg.
Cherokee senior JeMae Nichols is the statewide leader in steals with 87. She has a two-steal lead over Lindsay with 85.
Hinton junior Anna Coffee is second in field goal percentage. She has made 74.3 percent of her shots. The state leader is Lexi Protzman of Dallas Center-Grimes (79.6 percent).
East’s Kayla Benson and Central Lyon’s Hayden Heimensen are each in the top-5 in made 3-pointers. Benson has 47 (tied for third) while Heimensen is right behind the Black Raiders junior with 44.
Royals junior Kora Alesch is fourth in the state in 3-point percentage (55.2).
Whiting sophomore Kinzie Theeler is third statewide in offensive rebounds with 85. She’s seven behind the state leader, Layla Hargis of North Mahaska in New Sharon.