GIRLS BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Kingsley-Pierson, MMCRU learn to dig deep as postseason nears

Both the Kingsley-Pierson and MMCRU high school girls basketball teams had similar responses after Thursday’s Class 1A top-5 matchup in Marcus.

That game was part of a long week, and both teams learned how to dig deep even when they’re tired.

The Panthers won that game on Thursday night, 65-59, by scoring 27 points in the fourth quarter.

K-P has a 17-0 record and is ranked third in 1A behind Algona Bishop Garrigan and Newell-Fonda. It relied on its defense to quiet an MMCRU defense that averaged 65.4 points per game.

At the beginning of the game, the Panthers seemed a little bit more tense. Before most games, Panthers coach Nicole Goodwin sees smiles on most of her student-athletes’ faces.

That wasn’t the case before Thursday’s game. They had their game face on. It was all about taking care of business.

They knew that it was a key game of the season and that MMCRU was going to bring some challenges on their home floor.

“MMCRU just came out on fire and we turned the ball over a couple of times,” Goodwin said. “We had great shot selection but those shots didn’t fall. We just battled and battled and battled.”