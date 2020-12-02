GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: East survives in Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa — The East High School basketball team held on to win a close victory on Tuesday night over Spencer, 61-58.
The Black Raiders needed to make some adjustments in the fourth quarter. East wasn’t shooting well in the third quarter, but things turned around in the final eight minutes.
Then, East adjusted by mixing up its zone and man-to-man defenses to try to slow down the Tigers, and it worked.
Megan Callahan led the Black Raiders with 14 points and four steals. Kayla Benson had 12 points and Taylor Drent had 10 points.
Drent also had nine rebounds.
Alexa Johnson had 22 points to lead the Tigers. Allison Piercy scored 18 points and Jada Piercy had 11.
NEWELL-FONDA 86, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 34: The Class 1A top-ranked Mustangs jumped out to a 27-8 lead in the first quarter on Tuesday en route to the win.
Then in the second quarter, N-F outscored the Wolfpack 26-2, and held the Wolfpack to 10 first-half points.
“I was very pleased with our defense as we held Western to 10 points in the first half,” Newell-Fonda coach Dick Jungers said. “The girls got after them and we did a great job of limiting their possessions to one shot.”
The Mustangs had 14 different players score, and there were three who scored in double figures.
Bailey Sievers led all scorers with 17 points, and Maggie Walker scored 14.
Macy Sievers had 13 points. Both Walker and Macy Sievers hit three 3-pointers.
Madison Vis led the Wolfpack with 13 points.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 57, MVAOCOU 17: The Monarchs had a 37-10 lead at halftime.
Paige Andersen led Denison-Schleswig with 23 points and Hannah Neemann had 14.
Ashley Rosener had seven points for the Rams.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 57, LAWTON-BRONSON 43: Four starters for the Panthers scored in double figures to give them a 2-0 start to the season.
Delaney Iseminger had 11 points to lead the Panthers and then three of her teammates — McKenzie Goodwin, Chloe Peschau and Abby Bailey — all chipped in with a 10-point game.
CHEROKEE 83, EMMETSBURG 49: The Braves missed each of their first eight shots on Tuesday, but then they were able to turn it around late in the first quarter.
Cherokee went on to make eight 3-pointers in the first half, and it led 46-25 at halftime.
Kenna Mongan led Cherokee with 20 points. Teagan Slaughter had 15 points and Lexi Pingel had 14.
Abbie Schany led Emmetsburg with 19 points.
MMCRU 98, REMSEN ST. MARY’S 53: Ellie Hilbrands and Emily Dreckman scored 25 points apiece on Tuesday.
Taylor Harpenau had 20 points.
Mya Bunkers led the Hawks with 11 points.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 56, LE MARS 37: Le Mars jumped out to a 9-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Knights outscored the Bulldogs 24-15 in the second quarter.
Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 24 points. Janie Schoonhoven and Jenna Bouma each scored 12 points.
The Knights were 22-for-43 from the floor.
ROCK VALLEY 58, OKOBOJI 31: The Rockets went on a 16-3 run in the first quarter to pull away from the Pioneers.
Okoboji wgot no closer than 50-31 before the Rockets closed the game on an 8-0 run for the final margin.
Okoboji was led by Makenna Helmers, who had 10 points including 2-3 from the 3-point line to go along with 6 rebounds. Lexi Van Kekerix led Rock Valley with 20 points while Abby Heemstra chipped in with 14.
HINTON 64, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 23: The Blackhawks went out to a 32-12 first-half sprint Tuesday en route to the win.
Hinton's defense held the Tigers to 6 of 32 shooting.
Aubree Lake led Hinton with 13 points and Anna Coffee had 10.
Anna Postma led Trinity Christian with eight points.
