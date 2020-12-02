GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: East survives in Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa — The East High School basketball team held on to win a close victory on Tuesday night over Spencer, 61-58.

The Black Raiders needed to make some adjustments in the fourth quarter. East wasn’t shooting well in the third quarter, but things turned around in the final eight minutes.

Then, East adjusted by mixing up its zone and man-to-man defenses to try to slow down the Tigers, and it worked.

Megan Callahan led the Black Raiders with 14 points and four steals. Kayla Benson had 12 points and Taylor Drent had 10 points.

Drent also had nine rebounds.

Alexa Johnson had 22 points to lead the Tigers. Allison Piercy scored 18 points and Jada Piercy had 11.

NEWELL-FONDA 86, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 34: The Class 1A top-ranked Mustangs jumped out to a 27-8 lead in the first quarter on Tuesday en route to the win.

Then in the second quarter, N-F outscored the Wolfpack 26-2, and held the Wolfpack to 10 first-half points.