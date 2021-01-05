GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: East tops Yankton in first game back from break

SIOUX CITY — East High School junior Kayla Benson hit three 3-pointers Monday to help the Black Raiders with a 44-31 win over Yankton at East High School.

Benson hit two 3s in the second half.

Megan Callahan also had 10 points for East, which improved its record to 7-0.

The Black Raiders’ defense held the Gazelles to 11 second-half points.

COUNCIL BLUFFS LINCOLN 59, NORTH 19: The Lynx held the Stars to five first-half points, and the Stars resumed the season by falling to 1-7.

LE MARS 54, SIOUX CENTER 49: The Bulldogs scored 20 third-quarter points on Monday in the win over the Warriors.

Sarah Brown and Kylie Dreckman each hit three 3s for Le Mars. Brown, a freshman, led the Bulldogs (5-4) with 16 points. Dreckman scored 12 points.

Sioux Center (4-5) also had two players who scored in double figures. Willow Bleeker scored 17 points and Jacie Vander Waal had 10 points.

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 65, REMSEN ST. MARY’S 53: The Panthers outscored the Hawks 18-6 in the second quarter on Monday night, just a quarter before RSM outdid K-P 26-17 in the third quarter.