GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: East tops Yankton in first game back from break

SIOUX CITY — East High School junior Kayla Benson hit three 3-pointers Monday to help the Black Raiders with a 44-31 win over Yankton at East High School.
Benson hit two 3s in the second half.
Megan Callahan also had 10 points for East, which improved its record to 7-0.
The Black Raiders’ defense held the Gazelles to 11 second-half points.
COUNCIL BLUFFS LINCOLN 59, NORTH 19: The Lynx held the Stars to five first-half points, and the Stars resumed the season by falling to 1-7.
LE MARS 54, SIOUX CENTER 49: The Bulldogs scored 20 third-quarter points on Monday in the win over the Warriors.
Sarah Brown and Kylie Dreckman each hit three 3s for Le Mars. Brown, a freshman, led the Bulldogs (5-4) with 16 points. Dreckman scored 12 points.
Sioux Center (4-5) also had two players who scored in double figures. Willow Bleeker scored 17 points and Jacie Vander Waal had 10 points.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 65, REMSEN ST. MARY’S 53: The Panthers outscored the Hawks 18-6 in the second quarter on Monday night, just a quarter before RSM outdid K-P 26-17 in the third quarter.
K-P held off the Hawks (6-4) in the fourth quarter, as the 10-0 Panthers won the final quarter, 21-17.
Panthers junior McKenzie Goodwin recorded a double-double. Goodwin made eight field goals and six free throws for a 22-point game. Goodwin also had 10 rebounds.
Three Panthers — Brooklyn Beery, Delaney Iseminger and Abbi Bailey — scored eight points.
STORM LAKE ST. MARY’S 63, AR-WE-VA 43: The Panthers had four players who scored in double figures on Monday, as Storm Lake St. Mary’s improved to 5-2 to resume the season.
Emily Nothwehr led the Panthers with 16 points on seven made shots. Sophomore Sydney Hurd also made seven baskets, and she scored 15 points.
Danika Demers scored 15 while Ellie Bacon had 11 points.
WESTWOOD 69, WOODBINE 39: The Rebels (8-2) started the game with a 17-6 lead over Woodbine on Monday and didn’t trail the rest of the way.
Jaeden Ferris led Westwood with 20 points. She made nine free throws out of 10 attempts.
Katie Muenchrath and Addy Johnson both chipped in 14 points.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 60, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 26: Generals sophomore Bria Wasmund hit three 3s en route to a 17-point game Monday, helping S-O win their seventh game of the season.
Wasmund also had five steals.
Madison Brouwer made six free throws en route to a 14-point night.
The Generals outrebounded the Tigers, 36-20.
The Tigers (2-8) didn’t have any players who scored in double figures, but they were led by Keahna Heynen with eight points.
PENDER 42, WYNOT 33: Pendragons senior point guard Ashley Ostrand led her team with 13 points, as she was 5-for-18 from the floor.
Avery Wegner had nine points for Pender (9-3).
Pender’s defense held Wynot to 17 percent shooting. The Blue Devils (6-4) were led by Annika Heimes and Karley Heimes, who both scored 11 points.
HINTON 51, RIVER VALLEY 15: Hinton led 29-11 at halftime on Monday. The Blackhawks improved to 4-4, while the Wolverines are 0-6.
Anna Coffee and Bella Badar each scored 12 points for Hinton. Coffee added six rebounds and Ashlyn Kovarna also had six boards to go along with four assists and five steals. Aubree Lake had six steals.
SPIRIT LAKE 48, SHELDON 30: Emma Henrickson led the Indians with nine points on Monday, sparking the second win of the season for Spirit Lake.