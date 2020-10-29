GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: East's Kaia Downs aims to stick with Class 4A lead group at the end

The Crusaders don’t talk about strategy. Sure, Roerig discusses how to improve time and how a certain practice went every now and then, but there’s no talk about how to run a race. Roerig just asks his runners -- both boys and girls -- to just go out and run.

“They get into a groove that they get into, and they just go out and run,” Roerig said. “I’m not a coach who talks a lot of strategy. They’re just high school kids. I don’t want to put any added stress on them. They can adapt if they need to.

“Right now, they’re just running and they don’t need to prove anything to anybody,” Roerig said. “They did what they needed to do. I don’t think there’s pressure to do it. The work has already been done. It’s time to go out and solidify what they’ve done this year.”

Roerig believes outside of Ballard, ranked No. 1 in 3A going into the state meet, the field is wide open.

“As we know, anything can happen at the state meet,” Roerig said. “We saw some really good runners who have not done well. It’s one race, and it’s for all the marbles.”

Karras, Jordan round out metro lineup

Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Sophia Karras hadn’t originally planned going out for cross country.