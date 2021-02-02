GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Akron-Westfield edges Gehlen Catholic

LE MARS, Iowa — The Akron-Westfield High School girls basketball team defeated Gehlen Catholic 59-55 on Tuesday, hosted by the Jays.
Natalie Nielsen led the Westerners (13-6) with a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double.
Chloee Colt had 10 points and seven assists.
The Jays (10-9) had three ladies who scored in double figures. Rachel Langel led with 13 points, Lauren Heying scored 12 and Alyssa Kolbeck also scored 12.
The Westerners led 30-16 at the half, but the Jays made it a game with a 24-12 third quarter.
LE MARS 54, NORTH 26: Hannah Mogensen led the Stars (1-16) with six points. Lauren Woods had six points and six rebounds on Tuesday.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 34, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 22: Hannah Dau scored 12 points to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Paullina Tuesday.
Alyssa Maassen and Keahna Heynen led the Tigers with seven points apiece.
OABCIG 52, RIDGE VIEW 44: Falcons junior Riley Schiernbeck recorded a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double in Tuesday's win during the Western Valley Conference tournament.
Elle Schroeder had 13 points and Carly Murphy had 10 points.
Madison Stowater led the Raptors with 13 points and four rebounds.
CHEROKEE 69, SPIRIT LAKE 44: Lexi Pingel dropped in a game-high 24 point to lead the Braves to a Lakes Conference girls basketball win in Spirit Lake Tuesday.
JeMae Nichols also had 19 points and Kenna Mongan 10 for Cherokee (17-0). Taylor Schneider led the Indians (5-12) with 17 points.
NEWELL-FONDA 82, GTRA 20: Macy Sievers had a game-high 13 points and was among a trio of scorers in double digits to lead the Mustangs to a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball win in Graettinger Tuesday.
Newell-Fonda (17-1) also got 12 points from Kierra Jungers and 10 from Bailey Sievers.
MMCRU 81, HMS 44: Taylor Harpenau scored 22 points and Emily Dreckman added 21 more points to lead the Royals to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Marcus Tuesday.
Ellie Hilbrands also 15 points and Jaylen Bork 11 points for MMCRU (14-2). Jasmine Lux had 12 points to lead the Hawks (4-13).
CENTRAL LYON 64, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 55: Hayden Heimensen scored a game-high 24 points and moved over the 1,500 career point mark in leading the Lions to a Siouxland Conference girls basketball win in Rock Rapids Tuesday.
Addison Klosterbuer and Regan Van Whye also added a dozen points each and Desta Hoogendoorn had 11 for Central Lyon (16-2).
Jazlin led the Dutch (9-11) with 16 points. Carlin Smith and McKenna Kelderman also chipped with 10 points apiece for MOC-Floyd Valley.
MVAOCOU 50, RIVER VALLEY 27: Ashlyn Blake scored 17 points to lead the Rams to a Western Valley Conference girls basketball tournament game win in Mapleton Tuesday.
Anna Heck also had 11 points for MVAOCOU (5-13). Sarah Holtz led River Valley with 17 points.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 73, REMSEN ST.MARY'S 38: Sisters Gracie and Janie Schoonhoven scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, to lead the Knights to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Remsen Tuesday.
Claire Schroeder led the Hawks with 17 points.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 55, SPENCER 41: Monarchs senior Paige Andersen and Hannah Neemann each scored 18 points in Tuesday's win.
Neemann had 16 rebounds while Andersen had nine.
The Monarchs (14-2) led 22-13 at the half.
LENNOX 43, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 16: Mara Hinker had 16 points to lead the Orioles to a girls basketball win in Lennox, S.D. Tuesday.
Nora Kasting led the Huskies with six points.
PONCA 72, WINNEBAGO 45: Ponca used a balance scoring attack to improve to 17-2 on the season in a game played Tuesday evening.
Gracen Evans, Ashley Kingsbury, Alyssa Crosgrove and Mattie Milligan each scored 11 points to lead Ponca. Keisha Snyder led Winnebago with a game-high 12 points while Madelin CLeveland had 11 points.