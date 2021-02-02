GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Akron-Westfield edges Gehlen Catholic

Madison Stowater led the Raptors with 13 points and four rebounds.

CHEROKEE 69, SPIRIT LAKE 44: Lexi Pingel dropped in a game-high 24 point to lead the Braves to a Lakes Conference girls basketball win in Spirit Lake Tuesday.

JeMae Nichols also had 19 points and Kenna Mongan 10 for Cherokee (17-0). Taylor Schneider led the Indians (5-12) with 17 points.

NEWELL-FONDA 82, GTRA 20: Macy Sievers had a game-high 13 points and was among a trio of scorers in double digits to lead the Mustangs to a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball win in Graettinger Tuesday.

Newell-Fonda (17-1) also got 12 points from Kierra Jungers and 10 from Bailey Sievers.

UNITY CHRISTIAN 77, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 38: The Knights held the Hawks to three third-quarter points on Tuesday en route to the win.

Gracie Schoonhoven led Unity with 21 points while Janie Schoonhoven had 20 points. Tyra Schuiteman scored 10 points.

Claire Schroeder led Remsen with 13 points.

RSM was 11-for-42 from the floor.