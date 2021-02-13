GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Bishop Heelan starts tourney run with win over OABCIG

IDA GROVE, Iowa — Fast starts to both halves paved the way for Bishop Heelan to register a convincing 62-38 win over OABCIG in a Class 3A regional girls basketball quarterfinal played Saturday.
The Crusaders scored the first 10 points of the game and used that early burst to hold a 36-25 lead at the intermission. The second half saw Bishop Heelan break the game wide open with a 14-1 run to start the third quarter and stretched its lead to 30 before the end of the stanza.
Lauryn Peck scored 17 points and Brooklyn Stanley had 16 points to lead the Crusaders, now 16-5.
Heelan, the defending Class 3A state champions, moved to within two games of a return trip to Des Moines and will host Sioux Center in a semifinal regional game Wednesday. The Warriors (14-8) routed Spirit Lake 45-17 in another Class 3A regional quarterfinal Saturday afternoon.
The Falcons got 11 points from Anna Winterrowd and close out their season with a 11-10 record.
EAST 43, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 38: The Black Raiders trailed 30-17 at the half but limited the Warriors to eight points in the second half and rallied for a win in a Missouri River Conference girls basketball game played in Sioux City Saturday afternoon.
Kyley Vondrak, Kayla Benson and Taylor Drent each had 10 points to lead the comeback for East, 17-4 overall and MRAC champions with a 13-1 mark.
SB-L completed its regular season with a 12-8 overall and record and were tied for second with Bishop Heelan in the MRAC with a 10-4 mark.
The Black Raiders will open Class 5A regional play next Saturday when they host either Fort Dodge or North. SB-L also opens in Class 4A the same night hosting either Storm Lake or Le Mars.
CHEROKEE 77, CARROLL KUEMPER 40: Kenna Mongan scored the first 11 points of the contest and ended up with a game-high 21 points as she led the top-ranked Braves to a win in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal girls basketball game in Cherokee Saturday.
Cherokee, now 20-0, also got 14 points from JeMae Nichols and 10 from Grace Anderson. The Braves will host either Atlantic or Greene County in a semifinal round game Wednesday.
Kate Mayhall had 17 points to lead the Knights (5-18).
UNITY CHRISTIAN 69, ALGONA 36: The No. 3 ranked Knights got 24 points from Gracie Schoonhoven and rolled to a win in a Class 3A girls regional basketball quarterfinal played in Orange City Saturday.
Janie Schoonhoven also had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Unity Christian (20-2). Tyra Schuiteman and Tyra Hulstein also scored in double digits for the Knights with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Unity Christian will host either Humboldt or Southeast Valley on Wednesday.
Maddie Hibbert had 14 points for Algona.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 49, ALTA-AURELIA 35: The Wolverines got 17 points from Kaylee Jacobs and 16 from Hannah Dau and went on to down the Warriors in a Class 2A regional girls basketball opener in Paullina Saturday.
South O'Brien (8-14) advances to take on Ridge View in a second-round game Tuesday. Sierra Hill had 13 points for Alta-Aurelia, which ends its season with a 4-18 record.
CANTON 40, MADISON 31: Paige Schroedermeier scored 12 points and Amanda Lease added 10 points to lead Canton to a girls basketball win in Madison, S.D. Saturday.
LATE FRIDAY
NEWELL-FONDA 88, RIDGE VIEW 53: Macy Sievers had 16 points to lead the Mustangs to a non-conference girls basketball win over Ridge View in both team's regular-season finale Friday in Schaller.
Mary Walker also had 14 points, Ella Larsen 12 points and Bailey Sievers 11 points for Newell-Fonda, which enters Class 1A post-season play with a 20-1 mark.
Madison Stowater and Emma Vohs each had 11 points to lead the Raptors (12-8).
TEA AREA 59, LENNOX 45: Katie Vasecka had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Titans to a Dakota XII Conference girls basketball win in Lennox, S.D. Friday.
Mara Hinker had 16 points to lead Lennox and Dani Highum pitched in 11 points.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 43, BERESFORD 23: EP-J held Beresford to 17 percent from the floor en route to the win Friday.
The Watchdogs were 8-for-47 from the floor.
Nora Kastning led EP-J with 12 points while Maddie Hammitt scored 10.
Laura Bogue made four shots en route to a 10-point game for Beresford.