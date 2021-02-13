GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Bishop Heelan starts tourney run with win over OABCIG

IDA GROVE, Iowa — Fast starts to both halves paved the way for Bishop Heelan to register a convincing 62-38 win over OABCIG in a Class 3A regional girls basketball quarterfinal played Saturday.

The Crusaders scored the first 10 points of the game and used that early burst to hold a 36-25 lead at the intermission. The second half saw Bishop Heelan break the game wide open with a 14-1 run to start the third quarter and stretched its lead to 30 before the end of the stanza.

Lauryn Peck scored 17 points and Brooklyn Stanley had 16 points to lead the Crusaders, now 16-5.

Heelan, the defending Class 3A state champions, moved to within two games of a return trip to Des Moines and will host Sioux Center in a semifinal regional game Wednesday. The Warriors (14-8) routed Spirit Lake 45-17 in another Class 3A regional quarterfinal Saturday afternoon.

The Falcons got 11 points from Anna Winterrowd and close out their season with a 11-10 record.

EAST 43, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 38: The Black Raiders trailed 30-17 at the half but limited the Warriors to eight points in the second half and rallied for a win in a Missouri River Conference girls basketball game played in Sioux City Saturday afternoon.