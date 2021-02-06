GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Bishop Heelan uses defense to beat Kuemper

JeMae Nichols led the Bravettes with 22 points. Lexi Pingel chipped in with 12 points and Kenna Mongan had 10 points.

Allison Piercy led the Tigers with 15 points.

Cherokee held a 36-22 lead at halftime.

NEWELL-FONDA 98, ALTA-AURELIA 33: Maggie Walker had a game-high 21 points to lead the Mustangs to a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball win Friday.

Ella Larsen also had 14 points, Macy Sievers 13 points and Kierra Jungers 11 points for Newell-Fonda.

MMCRU 64, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 47: Emily Dreckman led all scorers with 21 points as she led the Royals to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Marcus Friday.

Taylor Harpenau and Ellie Hillbrands also had 14 points apiece for MMCRU (17-2). Rachel Langel also had 14 points for the Jays (10-10). Larissa Sitzmann and Lauren Heying also added 11 points each for Gehlen.

WESTWOOD 61, WOODBURY CENTRAL 47: Freshman Addy Johnson scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Rebels to a win in a Western Valley Conference girls basketball tournament game in Sloan Friday.