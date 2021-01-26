GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Class 3A No. 1 Cherokee defeats Estherville-Lincoln Central

CHEROKEE, Iowa — Cherokee's Lexi Pingel scored 19 points to help the Braves stay unbeaten with a win in a 52-42 Lakes Conference girls basketball game against Estherville-Lincoln Central played in Cherokee Tuesday.

JeMae Nichols also had 12 points for Cherokee (15-0). Jaydan Nitchals had 13 points to lead the Midgets (14-3).

NEWELL-FONDA 80, EMMETSBURG 42: Bailey Sievers led all scorers with 17 points and the Mustangs went on to a win in a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball game in Newell Tuesday.

Abbie Schaney had 16 points for the E-Hawks (9-7). Newell-Fonda is now 14-1.

GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 52, OKOBOJI 45: Led by Mackenzie Post's 14 points the Mustangs held off the Pioneers in a Siouxland Conference girls basketball game played in Milford Tuesday.

Montana Wilson had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Okoboji, which dropped to 2-14.

REMSEN ST. MARY'S 57, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 45: Mya Bunkers scored 14 points and Whitney Jensen added 10 points to lead the Hawks to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball will in Remsen Tuesday.

Lauren Heying also had 14 points to lead Gehlen (9-8). St. Mary's improved to 11-5.