GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Class 3A No. 1 Cherokee defeats Estherville-Lincoln Central

CHEROKEE, Iowa — Cherokee's Lexi Pingel scored 19 points to help the Braves stay unbeaten with a win in a 52-42 Lakes Conference girls basketball game against Estherville-Lincoln Central played in Cherokee Tuesday.
JeMae Nichols also had 12 points for Cherokee (15-0). Jaydan Nitchals had 13 points to lead the Midgets (14-3).
NEWELL-FONDA 80, EMMETSBURG 42: Bailey Sievers led all scorers with 17 points and the Mustangs went on to a win in a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball game in Newell Tuesday.
Abbie Schaney had 16 points for the E-Hawks (9-7). Newell-Fonda is now 14-1.
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 52, OKOBOJI 45: Led by Mackenzie Post's 14 points the Mustangs held off the Pioneers in a Siouxland Conference girls basketball game played in Milford Tuesday.
Montana Wilson had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Okoboji, which dropped to 2-14.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 57, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 45: Mya Bunkers scored 14 points and Whitney Jensen added 10 points to lead the Hawks to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball will in Remsen Tuesday.
Lauren Heying also had 14 points to lead Gehlen (9-8). St. Mary's improved to 11-5.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 65, WEST SIOUX 40: Janie Schoonhoven had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Knights to a win in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball game in Orange City Tuesday.
Gracie Schoonhover also had 16 points and Tyra Schuiteman 13 points for Unity Christian (13-2). Megan Waterman led West Sioux (7-9) with 15 points.
SCOTLAND 57, ALCESTER-HUDSON 29: Grace Fryda scored 24 points to lead Scotland to a girls basketball win Tuesday evening. Ella Sereck, Elly Dooring and Abby Walth had five points each to lead Alcester-Hudson.
RIDGE VIEW 68, OABCIG 59: The Raptors scored 28 points in the fourth quarter on Tuesday to beat the Falcons.
Anya Kistenmacher led Ridge View with 18 points. Emma Vohs scored 17 points, Mikayla Kolpin 15 and Madison Stowater 11.
The Falcons had three scorers in double figures. Riley Schiernbeck led her team with 16 points. Carly Murphy added 15 and Elle Schroeder made two 3s for 14 points.