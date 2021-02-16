GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Kingsley-Pierson advances in Class 1A regional playoffs

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 63, BOYER VALLEY 38: Delaney Iseminger had 17 points and McKenzie Goodwin 14 rebounds to lead the Panthers to a win in a Class 1A regional girls basketball game played in Kingsley Tuesday.
Brooklyn Beery also had 14 points for Kingsley-Pierson (21-1). The Panthers will host Woodbine (11-11) in a regional semifinal Friday. Katelyn Nielsen had a game-high 19 points for the Bulldogs.
WEST MONONA 43, HINTON 34: Jordan Collison had 16 points to lea the Spartans to a Class 2A girls regional basketball win over Hinton in a game played in Onawa Tuesday.
Mallory McCall also had 13 points for West Monona (15-7). The Spartans face either Treynor of Lawton-Bronson in a regional semifinal game Friday.
Aubree Lake had 10 points for Hinton, which closes its season with a 10-11 record.
NEWELL-FONDA 100, ST. EDMOND 17: Macy Sievers and Ella Larsen scored 15 points each and four teammate also scored in double digits to lead the Mustangs to a win in a Class 1A regional girls basketball game in Newell Tuesday.
Newell-Fonda (21-1) will host either Glidden-Ralston or Audubon in a regional semifinal Friday.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 55, RIDGE VIEW 50: Hannah Dau poured in a game-high 29 points to lead the Wolverines to a Class 2A regional girls basketball win over the Raptors in Holstein Tuesday.
South O'Brien will travel to face Underwood (18-3) in a regional semifinal Friday.
Emma Vohs had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Ridge View, which ends its season with an 8-14 record. Milayla Kolpin also had 13 points for the Raptors.
WESTWOOD 55, AKRON-WESTFIELD 39: Addy Johnson scored 24 points and complete a double-double with 10 rebounds as she led the Rebels to a Class 1A regional girls basketball win in Sloan Tuesday.
Jaeden Ferris also scored 18 points for Westwood (18-4). The Rebels will face Remsen St. Mary's in a regional semifinal Friday.
Natalie Nielsen had 11 points to lead the Westerners, who end their season with a 15-8 record. Westwood led 27-17 at the half.
CENTRAL LYON 50, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 30: The Lions were balanced in scoring during Tuesday's Class 2A-Region 7 win.
Hayden Heimensen led the Lions with 18 points. Desta Hoogendoorn had 16 points and Brooklyn Krull had 11.
Lydia Van Kley scored 16 points and Sienna Moss had 11.
The Lions led by 13 points at halftime.
MMCRU 82, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 37: Emily Dreckman led the Royals with 32 points in Tuesday's Class 1A regional win over the Mustangs.