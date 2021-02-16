GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Kingsley-Pierson advances in Class 1A regional playoffs

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 63, BOYER VALLEY 38: Delaney Iseminger had 17 points and McKenzie Goodwin 14 rebounds to lead the Panthers to a win in a Class 1A regional girls basketball game played in Kingsley Tuesday.

Brooklyn Beery also had 14 points for Kingsley-Pierson (21-1). The Panthers will host Woodbine (11-11) in a regional semifinal Friday. Katelyn Nielsen had a game-high 19 points for the Bulldogs.

WEST MONONA 43, HINTON 34: Jordan Collison had 16 points to lea the Spartans to a Class 2A girls regional basketball win over Hinton in a game played in Onawa Tuesday.

Mallory McCall also had 13 points for West Monona (15-7). The Spartans face either Treynor of Lawton-Bronson in a regional semifinal game Friday.

Aubree Lake had 10 points for Hinton, which closes its season with a 10-11 record.

NEWELL-FONDA 100, ST. EDMOND 17: Macy Sievers and Ella Larsen scored 15 points each and four teammate also scored in double digits to lead the Mustangs to a win in a Class 1A regional girls basketball game in Newell Tuesday.

Newell-Fonda (21-1) will host either Glidden-Ralston or Audubon in a regional semifinal Friday.