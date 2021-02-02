GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Kingsley-Pierson, Sioux City East pull away late

KINGSLEY, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson High Svhool girls basketball team remained undefeated on Tuesday, with a 67-58 win over Westwood in the Western Valley Conference semifinals.

Brooklyn Beery led the Panthers (19-0) with 18 points. Panthers junior McKenzie Goodwin scored nine of her 14 points in the second half.

Delaney Iseminger hit two key 3-pointers in the second half, and she scored 12 points.

Jaeden Ferris led the Rebels with 20 points, followed by 13 points from Briley Pike and Addy Johnson.

Katie Muenchrath hit four 3s for 12 points.

The Panthers advance to Saturday's conference championship game on Saturday at Woodbury Central against the winner of OABCIG/River Valley.

EAST 54, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 41: East trailed at the end of each of the first three quarters but outscored Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26-10 in the final stanza and went on to register a 54-41 Missouri River Conference girls basketball win Tuesday.