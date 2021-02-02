GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Kingsley-Pierson, Sioux City East pull away late

KINGSLEY, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson High Svhool girls basketball team remained undefeated on Tuesday, with a 67-58 win over Westwood in the Western Valley Conference semifinals.
Brooklyn Beery led the Panthers (19-0) with 18 points. Panthers junior McKenzie Goodwin scored nine of her 14 points in the second half.
Delaney Iseminger hit two key 3-pointers in the second half, and she scored 12 points.
Jaeden Ferris led the Rebels with 20 points, followed by 13 points from Briley Pike and Addy Johnson.
Katie Muenchrath hit four 3s for 12 points.
The Panthers advance to Saturday's conference championship game on Saturday at Woodbury Central against the winner of OABCIG/River Valley.
EAST 54, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 41: East trailed at the end of each of the first three quarters but outscored Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26-10 in the final stanza and went on to register a 54-41 Missouri River Conference girls basketball win Tuesday.
The Black Raiders (15-2) were down 21-16 at the half and 31-28 after three quarter but nearly doubled their point total over the final eight minutes. Kyley Vondrak and Alex Flattery fueled the late surge sharing game scoring honors with 14 points each.
Maddie Hinkel had 13 points and Payton Hardy 10 points to lead the Warriors (8-6).
SOUTH O'BRIEN 34, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 22: Hannah Dau scored 12 points to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Paullina Tuesday.
Alyssa Maassen and Keahna Heynen led the Tigers with seven points apiece.
CHEROKEE 69, SPIRIT LAKE 44: Lexi Pingel dropped in a game-high 24 point to lead the Braves to a Lakes Conference girls basketball win in Spirit Lake Tuesday.
JeMae Nichols also had 19 points and Kenna Mongan 10 for Cherokee (17-0). Taylor Schneider led the Indians (5-12) with 17 points.
NEWELL-FONDA 82, GTRA 20: Macy Sievers had a game-high 13 points and was among a trio of scorers in double digits to lead the Mustangs to a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball win in Graettinger Tuesday.
Newell-Fonda (17-1) also got 12 points from Kierra Jungers and 10 from Bailey Sievers.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 77, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 38: The Knights held the Hawks to three third-quarter points on Tuesday en route to the win.
Gracie Schoonhoven led Unity with 21 points while Janie Schoonhoven had 20 points. Tyra Schuiteman scored 10 points.
Claire Schroeder led Remsen with 13 points.
RSM was 11-for-42 from the floor.
MMCRU 81, HMS 44: Taylor Harpenau scored 22 points and Emily Dreckman added 21 more points to lead the Royals to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Marcus Tuesday.
Ellie Hilbrands also 15 points and Jaylen Bork 11 points for MMCRU (14-2). Jasmine Lux had 12 points to lead the Hawks (4-13).
CENTRAL LYON 64, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 55: Hayden Heimensen scored a game-high 24 points and moved over the 1,500 career point mark in leading the Lions to a Siouxland Conference girls basketball win in Rock Rapids Tuesday.
Addison Klosterbuer and Regan Van Whye also added a dozen points each and Desta Hoogendoorn had 11 for Central Lyon (16-2).
Jazlin led the Dutch (9-11) with 16 points. Carlin Smith and McKenna Kelderman also chipped with 10 points apiece for MOC-Floyd Valley.
MVAOCOU 50, RIVER VALLEY 27: Ashlyn Blake scored 17 points to lead the Rams to a Western Valley Conference girls basketball tournament game win in Mapleton Tuesday.
Anna Heck also had 11 points for MVAOCOU (5-13). Sarah Holtz led River Valley with 17 points.
LENNOX 43, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 16: Mara Hinker had 16 points to lead the Orioles to a girls basketball win in Lennox, S.D. Tuesday.
Nora Kasting led the Huskies with six points.
PONCA 72, WINNEBAGO 45: Ponca used a balance scoring attack to improve to 17-2 on the season in a game played Tuesday evening.
Gracen Evans, Ashley Kingsbury, Alyssa Crosgrove and Mattie Milligan each scored 11 points to lead Ponca. Keisha Snyder led Winnebago with a game-high 12 points while Madelin CLeveland had 11 points.