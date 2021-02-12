 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Newell-Fonda ends regular season with 35-point win
View Comments
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Newell-Fonda ends regular season with 35-point win

{{featured_button_text}}

NEWELL-FONDA 88, RIDGE VIEW 53: Macy Sievers had 16 points to lead the Mustangs to a non-conference girls basketball win over Ridge View in both team's regular-season finale Friday in Schaller.

Mary Walker also had 14 points, Ella Larsen 12 points and Bailey Sievers 11 points for Newell-Fonda, which enters Class 1A post-season play with a 20-1 mark.

Madison Stowater and Emma Vohs each had 11 points to lead the Raptors (12-8).

TEA AREA 59, LENNOX 45: Katie Vasecka had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Titans to a Dakota XII Conference girls basketball win in Lennox, S.D. Friday.

Mara Hinker had 16 points to lead Lennox and Dani Highum pitched in 11 points.

ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 43, BERESFORD 23: EP-J held Beresford to 17 percent from the floor en route to the win Friday. 

The Watchdogs were 8-for-47 from the floor. 

Nora Kastning led EP-J with 12 points while Maddie Hammitt scored 10. 

Laura Bogue made four shots en route to a 10-point game for Beresford. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News