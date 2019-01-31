MOVILLE, Iowa -- Sally Gallagher drained a 3-pointer with two seconds left to cap a fourth-quarter rally and give Woodbury Central a 44-41 victory over Westwood in a Western Valley Conference girls’ basketball tourney semifinal at Moville on Thursday.
With eight seconds left, Wildcat sophomore Lindsie Graff snared an offensive rebound off a missed free throw. Point guard Sidney Steffen then found Gallagher on the right wing for the winning shot.
Gallagher and Steffen connected on back-to-back threes, shots that were followed by a twisting layup by Graff that gave WC a lead at 40-38 with one minute remaining.
After both teams exchanged free throws, Westwood’s Makenna Harding connected to tie the game at 41-41, setting up the final flurry.
Westwood stormed out in front, 10-0, to begin the contest. Woodbury Central responded and took a 20-19 advantage into halftime.
Carah Drees wished a 3-pointer to give Westwood a 33-24 lead midway through a third, a trey followed by one from Harding, her second of the quarter, which put the visitors on top, 36-24.
Harding and Drees, both seniors for the Rebels, tallied 11 points apiece. Harding connected on a trio of treys, while Drees swished a pair. Brenna Pike had seven points.
Gallagher made four 3-point shots on her way to an 18-point outing. Lindsie Graff, Camrin Baird and MaKenna Herbold each pitched in a half-dozen points for the hosts.
Westwood fell to 16-4 on the season with the setback, while Woodbury Central improved to 17-3. The Rebels face West Monona at Onawa in the second half of a double-header on Friday evening. The 6 p.m. fray features Ridge View and Lawton-Bronson in a girls’ consolation contest.
The Wildcats will face Kingsley-Pierson in the league’s title contest at 5 p.m. Saturday at Westwood High School in Sloan.
KINGSLEY PIERSON 72, RIDGE VIEW 54: Jayde Bardo and Delaney Iseminger combined to score 39 points as they paced the No. 11 Panthers (Class 1A) to a Western Valley Conference girls basketball win over the Raptors in a game played in Kingsley Thursday.
Brado had 20 points and Goodwin 19 to lead K-P (18-1). Madison Goodwin also scored 15 points for the Panthers, who will take on Woodbury Central in Sloan Saturday for the WVC title.
Ridge View (10-8) got 13 points from Kennedy Mason, 12 from Kinzey Dutler 12 and 10 from Kenzee Wunschel.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 60, HINTON 16: Chloee Colt had 17 points and Natalie Nielsen 16 to lead the Westerners to a home win over the Blackhawks in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball game Thursday.
Akron-Westfield improved to 11-8 after the win while Hinton falls to 6-13. Bella Badar led the Blackhawks with six points.
CHEROKEE 75, SPENCER 36: Kassidy Pingel had 24 points to lead the No. 4 Class 2A Braves to a win in Lakes Conference play Thursday. Payton Slaughter also had 20 points, Teagan Slaughter 13 and JeMae Nichols had 10 for Cherokee (18-1). Alexa Johnson had 12 points for Spencer (2-16).
NEWELL-FONDA 76, MANSON NW WEBSTER 44: Ella Larsen scored 18 points and Olivia Larsen 16 to lead No. 1 Newell-Fonda to a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball win in a game played in Manson Thursday.
Megan Morenz also added 12 points, Bailey Sievers 11 and Macy Sievers 10 for the Mustangs (18-0). Bailey Kenyon had 12 points to lead Manson NW Webster (7-9).