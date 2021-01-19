GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton edges Le Mars at home

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls basketball team completed a regular-season sweep of the Le Mars Bulldogs in a Missouri River Conference 46-35 win played in Sergeant Bluff Tuesday.
Maddie Hinkel scored a game-high 18 points to lead SB-L (6-4 overall and 5-2 MRAC). Payton Hardy and Emma Salker each chipped in with a dozen more points for the Warriors, who led 20-11 at the half.
Sarah Brown and Kylie Dreckman had eight and seven points, respectively, for Le Mars (6-7 overall and 4-4 MRAC).
WOODBURY CENTRAL 56, WEST MONONA 48: Lindsie Graff and Camrin Baird led the Wildcats (13-4) with 19 and 11 points, respectively.
Mallory McCall led West Monona (11-5) with 22 points.
Woodbury Central led 25-24 at the half.
NEWELL-FONDA 86, STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 45: Bailey Sievers sank six 3-point shots on her way to a 23-point night that led the Mustangs to a Twin Lakes Conference win in Storm Lake Tuesday.
Macy Sievers also had 16 points while Maggie Walker added 11 for Newell-Fonda (12-1 overall and 6-0 TLC). Dannika Demers had 22 points and Sydney Hurd 15 for St. Mary's (9-3 overall and 5-2 in conference).
MMCRU 55, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 17: Emily Dreckman and Ellie Hilbrands both had double-doubles to lead the Royals to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Remsen Tuesday,
Emily Dreckman had 14 points and 13 rebounds while Ellie Hillbrands scored 11 points and grabbed 10 caroms as MMRCU moved to 11-1. Alyssa Maassen had six points to lead the Tigers (2-13).
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 53, LEWIS CENTRAL 48: Hannah Neeman and Ellie Magnuson scored 16 points apiece to help the Monarchs improve to 10-2 with a Hawkeye 10 Conference girls basketball win in Council Bluffs Tuesday.
Cambri Brodersen also had 11 points for the Monarchs.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 44, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 41: The game was tight throughout the night between the Westerners and the Hawks, and A-W held a one-possession lead at halftime on Tuesday.
Natalie Nielsen led Akron-Westfield with 22 points. Mya Bunkers led RSM with 10 points.
WESTWOOD 70, OABCIG 40: The Rebels (12-2) held the Falcons to 13 first-half points.
Addy Johnson recorded a 33-point, 17-rebound double-double on Tuesday. Briley Pike added 17 points.
OABCIG's leading scorer was Elle Schroeder with 12 points.
RIDGE VIEW 70, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 46: The Raptors held the Eagles to 12 first-half points.
Makayla Kolpin scored a game-high 22 points, followed by Emma Vohs 17 (she also had 13 rebounds) and Anya Kistenmacher with 12 points.
The Eagles had three players in double figures, led by Daisy Hiserote with 17 points. Daisy 17, Cassie Jones and Sydney Seggerman each scored 11.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 41, OKOBOJI 34: The Dutch went on a 15-0 run in the second half to erase a double-digit Pioneer lead and went on to win in a Siouxland Conference girls basketball game in Orange City Tuesday.
Shayla Baschke had seven point to lead Okoboji (2-11).
UNITY CHRISTIAN 69, HINTON 40: Gracie Schoonhoven scored 18 points to lead the Knights to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Orange City Tuesday.
Janie Schoonhoven also had 16 points and Emma Byker 15 points for Unity Christian. Anna Coffee had 15 points, Bella Badar 13 points and Aubree Lake 10 points for the Blackhawks.
PONCA 51, WINNEBAGO 37: Gracen Evans and Matte Milligan scored 12 points each to lead Ponca to a win in girls basketball action Tuesday.
Ashlyn Kingsbury also had 11 points for Ponca (13-2). Keisha Snyder scored 13 points and Madeline Cleveland 10 for Winnebago (6-8).
VIBORG-HURLEY 70, GAYVILLE-VOLIN 41: Nevaeh Ronke scored 23 points to lead Viborg-Hurley to a win in Gayville, S.D. Tuesday.
Sydney Voss also had 14 points while Denae Mach and Delana Mach each added 10 for Viborg-Hurley (9-2). Kayla Vanosdel had 15 points to lead Gayville-Volin.
TEA AREA 62, BERESFORD 47: Katie Vasecka scored 25 points to lead the Lady Titans to a win in Bersford, S.D. Tuesday.
Laura Bogue had 20 points and Adyson Hansen 14 for Beresford.
VERMILLION 57, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 31: Kasey Hanson scored a game-high 12 points to lead the Tanagers to a Dakota XII Conference girls basketball win over the Huskies in Elk Point, S.D. Tuesday.
Shandie Ludwig also had 11 points and Lexi Plitzuweit 10 for Vermillion. Nora Kastining led EP-J with nine points and nine rebounds.