GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton edges Le Mars at home

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls basketball team completed a regular-season sweep of the Le Mars Bulldogs in a Missouri River Conference 46-35 win played in Sergeant Bluff Tuesday.

Maddie Hinkel scored a game-high 18 points to lead SB-L (6-4 overall and 5-2 MRAC). Payton Hardy and Emma Salker each chipped in with a dozen more points for the Warriors, who led 20-11 at the half.

Sarah Brown and Kylie Dreckman had eight and seven points, respectively, for Le Mars (6-7 overall and 4-4 MRAC).

WOODBURY CENTRAL 56, WEST MONONA 48: Lindsie Graff and Camrin Baird led the Wildcats (13-4) with 19 and 11 points, respectively.

Mallory McCall led West Monona (11-5) with 22 points.

Woodbury Central led 25-24 at the half.

NEWELL-FONDA 86, STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 45: Bailey Sievers sank six 3-point shots on her way to a 23-point night that led the Mustangs to a Twin Lakes Conference win in Storm Lake Tuesday.

Macy Sievers also had 16 points while Maggie Walker added 11 for Newell-Fonda (12-1 overall and 6-0 TLC). Dannika Demers had 22 points and Sydney Hurd 15 for St. Mary's (9-3 overall and 5-2 in conference).