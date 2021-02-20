GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Unity Christian, Cherokee qualify for Class 3A state tournament

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa - Top-ranked Cherokee ended a four-year state tournament dry spell after downing Panorama 74-46 in a Class 3A regional girls basketball final Saturday.
The Braves will advance to Wells Fargo Arena with a 22-0 mark while Panorama ends its campaign with a 19-5 mark.
JeMae Nichols, a Sioux Falls University basketball signee, scored 26 points to lead the Braves while Lexi Pingel had 19 points and Kenna Mongan 11.
The game was tight through the first quarter with Cherokee leading 16-14 at the first break but the Braves outscored the Panthers 29-10 in the second quarter and led 43-24 at the half.
Payton Beckman had 22 points to lead Panorama.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 46, LEMARS 29: The Warriors put the clamps down on the Bulldogs in in the fourth quarter holding them scoreless to go on win a Class 4A regional semifinal in Sergeant Bluff Saturday.
SB-L led 34-39 at the end of three quarters but scored all 12 points in the final frame to gain the win. The Warriors had four players score in double digits with Emma Salker leading the way with a dozen points. Payton Hardy also scored 11 points while Maddie Hinkel and Nya Lul each had 10.
The Warriors will travel to face Glenwood (18-3) in the regional final Tuesday. The Rams advanced with a 73-40 win over Lewis Central Saturday.
Shaniah Temple had a game-high 13 points for Le Mars, which ends its season with a 14-9 record.
SB-L had a 24-16 lead at the half and built a double-digit lead before Le Mars closed to with four points late in the third quarter.
EAST 63, FORT DODGE 53: Kayla Benson had a 22-point night to lead East to a win over Fort Dodge in a Class 5A regional girls basketball semifinal Saturday.
Megan Callahan also had 14 points and Taylor Drent 10 points for the Black Raiders, who will face Southeast Polk on its home court Tuesday. The Rams blasted Marshalltown 85-17 in another semifinal Saturday.
Fort Dodge came out on fire, leading the Black Raiders 17-8 in the first quarter. East moved ahead 27-25 at the half and were up 45-35 entering the final frame.
Aleaha Pommer had 19 points to lead the Dodgers, who ended their season with an 8-10 mark.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 52, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 27: The Knights clinched a state tournament berth on Saturday night, mainly with their defense.
The Knights held the Midgets to 15 first-half points and just four in the fourth quarter.
Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 16 points and eight rebounds. Schoonhoven broke the single season assist record, and she now has 143 assists this year. The old mark was held by Sarah Mulder (136) in the 2001-2002 season.