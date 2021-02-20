GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Unity Christian, Cherokee qualify for Class 3A state tournament

Shaniah Temple had a game-high 13 points for Le Mars, which ends its season with a 14-9 record.

SB-L had a 24-16 lead at the half and built a double-digit lead before Le Mars closed to with four points late in the third quarter.

EAST 63, FORT DODGE 53: Kayla Benson had a 22-point night to lead East to a win over Fort Dodge in a Class 5A regional girls basketball semifinal Saturday.

Megan Callahan also had 14 points and Taylor Drent 10 points for the Black Raiders, who will face Southeast Polk on its home court Tuesday. The Rams blasted Marshalltown 85-17 in another semifinal Saturday.

Fort Dodge came out on fire, leading the Black Raiders 17-8 in the first quarter. East moved ahead 27-25 at the half and were up 45-35 entering the final frame.

Aleaha Pommer had 19 points to lead the Dodgers, who ended their season with an 8-10 mark.

UNITY CHRISTIAN 52, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 27: The Knights clinched a state tournament berth on Saturday night, mainly with their defense.

The Knights held the Midgets to 15 first-half points and just four in the fourth quarter.