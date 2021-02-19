GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Westwood, MMCRU win to set up regional final matchup

SLOAN, Iowa - Westwood got a game-high 15 points from Briley Pike and help off a late Remsen St. Mary's rally to win a Class 1A regional semifinal girls basketball game 50-44 Friday.

The game was tied at the half but the Rebels pull ahead 39-34 after three quarters and led by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter before the Hawks (14-10) got some baskets in the fourth quarter to get with three points.

Katie Muenchrath and Addy Johnson also added 11 points each for Westwood (19-4). The Rebels will square off with MMCRU for the regional title Wednesday at West High in Sioux City.

MMCRU 67, WOODBURY CENTRAL 32: The Royals moved to within a game of a Class 1A state tournament berth after rolling past the Wildcats in a game played in Marcus Friday.

Ellie Hlllbrands scored 18 points and Emily Dreckman added 16 for MMCRU, which led 21-5 after one quarter and 42-13 at the half. Taylor Harpenau also had 12 points for the Royals, who will face Westwood in the regional final which will be played at West High School in Sioux City Wednesday.

Lindsie Graff had 15 points and Camrin Baird 11 for the Wildcats, who finish their season with a 15-9 record.