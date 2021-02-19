GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Westwood, MMCRU win to set up regional final matchup

SLOAN, Iowa - Westwood got a game-high 15 points from Briley Pike and help off a late Remsen St. Mary's rally to win a Class 1A regional semifinal girls basketball game 50-44 Friday.
The game was tied at the half but the Rebels pull ahead 39-34 after three quarters and led by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter before the Hawks (14-10) got some baskets in the fourth quarter to get with three points.
Katie Muenchrath and Addy Johnson also added 11 points each for Westwood (19-4). The Rebels will square off with MMCRU for the regional title Wednesday at West High in Sioux City.
MMCRU 67, WOODBURY CENTRAL 32: The Royals moved to within a game of a Class 1A state tournament berth after rolling past the Wildcats in a game played in Marcus Friday.
Ellie Hlllbrands scored 18 points and Emily Dreckman added 16 for MMCRU, which led 21-5 after one quarter and 42-13 at the half. Taylor Harpenau also had 12 points for the Royals, who will face Westwood in the regional final which will be played at West High School in Sioux City Wednesday.
Lindsie Graff had 15 points and Camrin Baird 11 for the Wildcats, who finish their season with a 15-9 record.
EMMETSBURG 48, CENTRAL LYON 43: Jade Mueller and Abbie Schany scored 17 points apiece to rally the E-Hawks to a win over the Lions in a Class 2A girls basketball regional semifinal in Rock Rapids Friday.
Emmetsburg (15-8) trailed 33-30 after there quarter but outscored the Lions 18-10 over the final eight minutes to earn the win. The E-Hawks will take on Rock Valley (15-9) for a state tournament berth Wednesday at Western Christian High School in Hull.
Hayden Heimensen and Desta Hoogendoorn shared game scoring honors for the Lions (20-3) with 18 points each. Central Lyon trailed 15-7 after one quarter and 27-21 at the half but held the E-Hawks to three points in the third frame to take a three-point edge to the final stanza.
NEWELL-FONDA 78, AUDUBON 36: The Mustangs got 17 points from Macy Sievers and battled through an uncharacteristic slow start to down the Wheelers in a Class 1A regional girls basketball semifinal in Newell Friday.
Audubon jumped ahead 9-4 in the early part of the first quarter but the Mustangs got things going to rest of the opening frame to lead 18-11 and were safely ahead 40-21 at the half.
Bailey Sievers also had 13 points for Newell-Fonda, which will face CAM in the regional final Wednesday in Jefferson.
Aleah Hermanson had a game-high 20 points for Audubon, which closes its campaign with a 16-8 record.
DAKOTA VALLEY 63, MADISON 25: Peyton Tritz scored 19 points to lead all scorers and help the Panthers to a Dakota XII Conference girls basketball win Friday in Mitchell, S.D.