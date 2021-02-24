GIRLS REGIONAL BASKETBALL: Kingsley-Pierson, Newell-Fonda and Rock Valley advance to state tournament

DENISON, Iowa — All the Kingsley-Pierson High School girls basketball team had to do was be patient.

The Panthers did so in the third quarter on Wednesday, and they won in a Class 1A regional final by a score of 64-44 over Council Bluffs St. Albert.

The Panthers led just 30-29 at the half, and in the first half, K-P was one-and-done with possessions.

Most times, the Panthers would put up a shot without rotating the ball around for a better opportunity.

"I thnk any girl is going to feel nerves going into a regional final," K-P coach Nicole Goodwin said. "We talked to them at halftime and we told them to take a deep breath."

The Panthers took a big deep breath in the locker room, and they came out more relaxed in the second half.

The Panthers went on a 16-3 run during the third quarter, and outscored the Saintes 22-10 in the third quarter.

"With patience comes balance," K-P coach Nicole Goodwin said. "Our shooting percentage goes up with open looks. They took a deep breath and worked the ball around."

Brooklyn Beery led K-P with 24 points. She was 10-for-13.