GIRLS REGIONAL BASKETBALL: Kingsley-Pierson, Newell-Fonda and Rock Valley advance to state tournament

DENISON, Iowa — All the Kingsley-Pierson High School girls basketball team had to do was be patient.
The Panthers did so in the third quarter on Wednesday, and they won in a Class 1A regional final by a score of 64-44 over Council Bluffs St. Albert.
The Panthers led just 30-29 at the half, and in the first half, K-P was one-and-done with possessions.
Most times, the Panthers would put up a shot without rotating the ball around for a better opportunity.
"I thnk any girl is going to feel nerves going into a regional final," K-P coach Nicole Goodwin said. "We talked to them at halftime and we told them to take a deep breath."
The Panthers took a big deep breath in the locker room, and they came out more relaxed in the second half.
The Panthers went on a 16-3 run during the third quarter, and outscored the Saintes 22-10 in the third quarter.
"With patience comes balance," K-P coach Nicole Goodwin said. "Our shooting percentage goes up with open looks. They took a deep breath and worked the ball around."
Brooklyn Beery led K-P with 24 points. She was 10-for-13.
McKenzie Goodwin scored 15 points, while also having nine steals and six rebounds.
Delaney Iseminger hit two 3-pointers en route to 12 points.
Allison Reinking had nine assists.
The Panthers are the seventh seed in the Class 1A field, and they'll face No. 2 Newell-Fonda at 6 p.m. Wednesday inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
NEWELL-FONDA 75, CAM 37: The Mustangs jumped out to a 25-8 first quarter lead to clinch their regional championship on Wednesday night.
The Mustangs then led 50-16 at the half.
Ella Larsen led Newell-Fonda with 12 points. There were three other Mustangs who scored 11 points: Bailey Sievers, Macy Sievers and Maggie Walker.
The girls did a fantastic job with the pace of the game creating opportunities to score with our defense and making the extra pass on the offensive end," Mustangs coach Dick Jungers said. "I was really pleased with our production of the girls. This group has been so determined from Day 1 to create this opportunity."
ROCK VALLEY 40, EMMETSBURG 22: In Class 2A, Rock Valley beat Emmetsburg 40-22 to advance to the state tournament.
Abby Heemstra and Lexie VanKekerix, both seniors for the Rockets, scored 13 points. Heemstra hit a 3-pointer.
Rock Valley jumped out to a 16-4 lead en route to the regional championship.