GIRLS REGIONAL BASKETBALL: MOC-Floyd Valley, Cherokee advance in Class 3A regionals

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 64, UNITY CHRISTIAN 56: The Dutch surprised No. 15 Unity Christian in a Class 3A regional girls basketball tournament opener in Orange City Saturday.

Delanie Niemyer scored 14 points and Jazlin De Haan 12 to lead the Dutch, who avenged a 59-47 loss to the Knights in a regular season game played on Jan. 30.

Janie Schoonhoven had a game-high 26 points to lead Unity Christian, which ends its season with a 15-7 mark. Gracie Schoonhoven also had 10 for the Knights.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOC-Floyd Valley (10-11) advances to the regional semifinal and will take on Cherokee on the Braves' home court Wednesday.

CHEROKEE 80, OA-BCIG 46: The No. 11 Braves led from start to finish and cruised to a Class 3A regional girls basketball win over the Falcons in Cherokee Saturday.

JeMae Nichols scored 20 points had hit a 3-point shot late in the game to go over 1,000 points for her prep career. Alexis Pingel also contributed 18 points and Kenna Mongan 17 for Cherokee 16-5.

Carly Murphy had nine points for OA-BCIG, which ends its season with a 7-12 mark.

Cherokee will play host to MOC-Floyd Valley in regional semifinal contest Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0