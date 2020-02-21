Girls regional basketball: No. 9 Kingsley-Pierson back in familiar spot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Akron-Westfield, which closed with a 17-7 overall mark, had a 27-25 halftime lead, but the Panthers reeled off 14 unanswered points to begin the third quarter, seven by Barto.

“We just focused more on defense, we had people helping who shouldn’t have been so we focused on having the right rotation and ended up getting steals,” Barto said. “We just put on the pressure and got steals, it was amazing.”

The spurt gave Kingsley-Pierson a 39-27 lead, but the Westerners fought back and trimmed it to 42-36 at the end of the third quarter.

Akron-Westfield kept it close until the end and even had a couple of chances trailing by just four points late in the game.

“We had about a three-minute spell to start the second half when we didn’t score,” A-W coach Kent Johnson said. “Then we had a couple of chances in the fourth quarter when we stole the ball four points down and missed it three times in a row. But what can you do? That would have made it a two-point game with a minute left and it would have been anybody’s game.”