Girls regional basketball: No. 9 Kingsley-Pierson back in familiar spot

KINGSLEY, Iowa — Kingsley-Pierson kept a couple of impressive streaks alive with a 61-54 Iowa Girls Class 1A basketball regional win over Akron-Westfield here Friday night.
The ninth-ranked Panthers reached a regional final for the seventh straight season and have now chalked up at least 20 victories in each of the last six seasons.
It wasn’t easy for K-P, but it defeated Akron-Westfield in a regional contest for the third consecutive season. A 14-0 spurt to start the second half was enough for the Panthers to advance to a regional final Wednesday at Le Mars.
Kingsley-Pierson (20-4) will play Le Mars Gehlen Catholic (14-9) -- a surprise 64-50 winner over sixth-ranked and previously unbeaten MMCRU on Friday -- at 7 p.m. at Le Mars Community High School.
“I knew it was going to be a battle from start to finish,” Kingsley-Pierson coach Nicole Goodwin said. “They have some good athletes and we don’t see a lot of 6-3 girls some quick guards. That’s exactly what it was so I’m very proud of the girls.”
Briar Cliff University recruit Jayde Barto scored 25 points to lead Kingsley-Pierson. The 5-8 Barto was 14-for-14 from the free throw line as the Panthers cashed in big from the stripe, hitting 23 of 30 as a team.
Brooklyn Beery, a 5-6 junior, had a strong performance off the bench with 16 points and five rebounds.
Akron-Westfield, which closed with a 17-7 overall mark, had a 27-25 halftime lead, but the Panthers reeled off 14 unanswered points to begin the third quarter, seven by Barto.
“We just focused more on defense, we had people helping who shouldn’t have been so we focused on having the right rotation and ended up getting steals,” Barto said. “We just put on the pressure and got steals, it was amazing.”
The spurt gave Kingsley-Pierson a 39-27 lead, but the Westerners fought back and trimmed it to 42-36 at the end of the third quarter.
Akron-Westfield kept it close until the end and even had a couple of chances trailing by just four points late in the game.
“We had about a three-minute spell to start the second half when we didn’t score,” A-W coach Kent Johnson said. “Then we had a couple of chances in the fourth quarter when we stole the ball four points down and missed it three times in a row. But what can you do? That would have made it a two-point game with a minute left and it would have been anybody’s game.”
Junior McKenna Henrich led a balanced Akron-Westfield scoring ledger with 18 points. Chloee Colt and Natalie Nielsen -- a couple of sophomore -- added 12 points each. The 6-foot-3 Nielsen missed a good portion of the first half because of foul trouble.
Nielson scored with 41 seconds remaining, pulling A-W within 57-53. The Westerners forced a couple of turnovers and had chances to come even closer but missed shots. K-P’s Halle Collins converted two free throws with 29 seconds left and Barto two more seven seconds later.
Now, the Panthers find themselves in a familiar spot, one victory away from a state tournament berth.