GIRLS STATE WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Morales, Rasmussen win 3 matches apiece

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Yareli Morales and Angeleena Rasmussen started off strong Friday at the IWCOA girls state wrestling tournament at Xtreme Arena.

Both East High School wrestlers won their first three matches to keep their tournament runs intact.

Morales, ranked seventh at 106 pounds, recorded a bye and got two wins by fall.

Morales’ first match came against Cedar Falls’ Hope Chiattello, and Morales pinned her in 48 seconds.

Her second match ended sooner, as Morales pinned Okoboji/HMS’ Keira McCoy in 36 seconds.

Rasmussen, meanwhile, had to wrestle three times on Friday in the 120-pound division.

Her first match came against Decorah’s Corinna Timm, and the match ended with a pin at 5 minutes, 17 second.

Rasmussen then pinned Chevelle Gefaller of Denber in 4:28. Then, in her third match, Rasmussen won by a 12-4 major decision over Riann Holt of Williamsburg.

West’s Jazmine Murdock wrestled four times on Friday in the 132 divisiion. She won her first match with an 87-second pin over Sumner-Fredricksburg’s Cassandra Rich.