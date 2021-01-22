GIRLS STATE WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Morales, Rasmussen win 3 matches apiece

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Yareli Morales and Angeleena Rasmussen started off strong Friday at the IWCOA girls state wrestling tournament at Xtreme Arena.
Both East High School wrestlers won their first three matches to keep their tournament runs intact.
Morales, ranked seventh at 106 pounds, recorded a bye and got two wins by fall.
Morales’ first match came against Cedar Falls’ Hope Chiattello, and Morales pinned her in 48 seconds.
Her second match ended sooner, as Morales pinned Okoboji/HMS’ Keira McCoy in 36 seconds.
Rasmussen, meanwhile, had to wrestle three times on Friday in the 120-pound division.
Her first match came against Decorah’s Corinna Timm, and the match ended with a pin at 5 minutes, 17 second.
Rasmussen then pinned Chevelle Gefaller of Denber in 4:28. Then, in her third match, Rasmussen won by a 12-4 major decision over Riann Holt of Williamsburg.
West’s Jazmine Murdock wrestled four times on Friday in the 132 divisiion. She won her first match with an 87-second pin over Sumner-Fredricksburg’s Cassandra Rich.
Then, Fort Dodge’s Alexis Ross pinned Murdock in 1:28 to put Murdock in the consolation bracket.
Murdock bounced back to pin Iowa City West’s Yesephina Abwe in 1:51, but in round three of the consis, Ava McDermott of Dubuque Wahlert pinned the Wolverines wrestler in 2:12.
Other action
Le Mars’ Brooke Rood remained in the winner’s bracket as of Journal press time.
She won her only match against AP-GC’s Laynee Orent in 59 seconds.
Ridge View/River Valley’’s Izzy Deeds won both matches she won at 138 on Friday.
First, she pinned Osage’s Ainsley Dodd in 2:44, then she won 11-0 in a major decision over AGWSR’s Trinity Rotgers.
Daynia Werner (195) also won both her matches. Deeds and Werner were the only two Ridge View/River Valley wrestlers on the winner’s bracket as of press time.
Spencer still has three wrestlers alive on the winner’s bracket.
Top-seeded wrestler at 160 Morgan Griffin received a bye in the first round, then she pinned Crestwood’s Nevaeh Howe in 1:41.
Paris Dean pinned Decorah’s Camielle Wiedow in 1:04 at 170, and Olivia Huckfelt received a bye at the 285 division.