GIRLS WRESTLING: East sends two to state, Ridge View/River Valley poised for top-5 finish

She pushes the boys to their full potential, and in return, Morales gets better as the boys give her their all on a daily basis.

“She’s been competing well, and with the experience she had last year, I think she’s more ready,” Colon said. “This year, after being there last year, I think she’s ready to put her mark out there. I think she’ll be just fine with what she already knows in the past. She should be good to go.”

Morales has been working on her shots on the mat this season. Last season, Morales had a tendency to throw her opponent.

Colon and the East coaches have taught Morales to define those shots so that she wouldn’t rely on her throw.

East will also be represented by sophomore Angeleen Rasmussen, and she will compete at 120 pounds.

She enters the state tournament with a 9-2 record, and faces Dubuque Wahlert’s Olivia Pfeiler in the first round.

Rasmussen moved in from Kansas City shortly after the 2020 IWCOA girls tournament. She became quickly interested in the East girls wrestling program.