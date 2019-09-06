SIOUX CITY -- Glenwood took an early 7-0 lead on Bishop Heelan and the Crusaders never had an answer on Friday as the Rams shutout Bishop Heelan 17-0 on Friday.
Glenwood improved to 2-0 on the season and Bishop Heelan fell to 0-2 on the season.
Glenwood took the lead in the lead with 1:13 left in the first quarter when Cole Mayberry scored on a 1-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
Bishop Heelan tried to get something going on fourth down in the third quarter but the Crusaders were stopped two yards score on fourth-and-nine.
Mayberry scored his second touchdown of the game, this time on a 60-yard run on third-and-one to give the Rams a 14-0 lead with 8:31 left.
Heelan failed to convert a fourth down at midfield and the Rams finished the game off with a field goal for the 17-0 victory.