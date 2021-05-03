Area roundup: South Dakota golf ties for fifth at Summit Championships

In the relays, West Lyon took first place in both the 4x100, and 4x200, while Western Christian took the prize in the 4x400 and the distance medley relay. Wolfpack junior Jenner Johnson won the long jump with a mark of 21-06.50, while teammate Wyatt Gulker won the high jump with a jump of six feet.

In the discus, Williams Alexander of Okoboji took first. Sibley-Ocheyedan won the 4x110 meter relay, with a time of 1:05.23.

On the girls side, Cherokee junior Camille Zwiefel won the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.75, just barely ahead of Kyler Bomgaars of BHRV at 26.86.

Sibley sophomore Madison Brouwer took the 800 meter run at 2:21.96, and took second behind Kennedy Kramer of West Lyon in the 400 meter dash. In the 1500, Kyrstin Agnitsch of Cherokee won with a time of 5:17.12. She also won the 3000 with an 11:41.40 finish.

In the 4x100 meter relay, Cherokee placed first with a time of 52.95, while Western Christian ran a 1:52.11 to win the 4x200 meter relay. Sibley-Ocheyedan ran a 10:17.37 for a first place finish in the 4x800, and West Lyon took first in the 800 sprint medley at 1:53.66. Central Lyon took the 4x400 relay, and Okoboji won the distance medley.