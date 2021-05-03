Area roundup: South Dakota golf ties for fifth at Summit Championships

The South Dakota golf team finished in a tie for fifth place on Monday at the Summit League men's championships at Sand Creek Station Golf Course, with junior Ben Hicks leading the Coyotes with a seventh-place overall finish.
Hicks shot a 75 in Monday's round, good for a total of 220 on the weekend, his lowest 54-hole score of the season. Sophomore teammate Ian Johnston also shot a 75, and finished with a three-round score of 222, good for 15th place.
Senior Matt Tolan shot an 81 to finish tied for 20th, while Tate Arends had an overall score of 229 after his 77 stroke round on Monday. Junior Justin Kolb placed 33rd with a score of 232.
As a team, South Dakota shot a 303 on Monday, for an overall score of 892, tying the Coyotes with South Dakota State for fifth place.
South Dakota's 3.25 average on par threes was tied for fourth in the field, and the team had 169 pars and 31 birdies through three rounds. Johnston finished with 11 birdies.
High School
Golf
River Valley Conference Meet
The OABCIG golf team came out on top Monday in Correctionville at the Western Valley Conference Golf Meet, as the Falcons clinched the conference title with a team score of 155.
River Valley placed second in the meet, with a score of 159. On the individual side, Axton Miller of OABCIG took the first place medal with a nine-hole score of 32, while River Valley's Ethan Thomas took second place with a score of 36. Miller finished the conference season with a score of 150, while OABCIG's Jackson Gogbersen shot 162 over the five meets, good for second place. In third was Andrew Johnson of Westwood with an overall score of 165.
All three were named First Team All-Conference, along with Ben Hofmeister of OABCIG, Andrew Johnson of Westwood, Owen Collison of West Monona, Vincent Koeling of Kingsley-Pierson, and Garrett Trapp of River Valley.
The 9th-17th place finishers were named Second Team All-Conference, and included Colton Johnson of River Valley, Aiden Martin of Ridgeview, Kale Ladwig of OABCIG, Bo Clausen, Ethan Mason, and Brady Clausen of Ridgeview, Emerson Pratt and Brayden Wilson of Kingsley-Pierson, and Chase Copeland of Woodbury Central.
Denison-Schleswig Meet
The Denison-Schleswig girls' golf team scored a victory in its final home meet of the season on Monday. The Lady Monarchs finished with a team score of 213 to take first place, with Lewis Central finishing second at 240, and Kuemper taking third at 242.
Kenna Soppe of Kuemper and Tessa Petersen of Denison tied for the first-place medal with respective nine-hole scores of 50. Soppe came out as the winner in the first place tiebreaker.
The Monarchs will compete in an 18-hole tournament in Atlantic on Tuesday.
Track and Field
Sibley-Ocheyedan COED Invite
The Cherokee girls and Western Christian boys' track and field teams came out with victories on Monday at the Sibley-Ocheyedan COED Invite, as the Braves dominated with a team score of 117, while the Wolfpack won the boys' side at 123, with host Sibley-Ocheyedan placing second with a mark of 89.
Sibley junior Vance Hayenga-Johnson took first place in the boys' 100-meter dash with a time of 11.31, while Central Lyon's Jacob Pytleski was second at 11.40.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Caleb Postma of Okoboji took the the gold at 15.70, while Hayenga-Johnson won the 200 meter dash at 23.58. In the 400 dash, Western Christian's Ethan Spronk took first at 51.80, while teammate Carson Elbers was No. 2 at 52.60.
Mason Carver of Cherokee won the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 56.71, two seconds ahead of Sibley senior Beau Jenness, who ran a 58.93.
Sheldon's Brendan Cain won the 800 meter run, at 2:03.81, and Marco Lopez of BHRV took the 1600, at 4:47.42, with Daniel Schriever of Central Lyon placing second at 4:51.41. Sibley sophomore Alejandro Bernal won the 3200 with a time of 10:48.81.
In the relays, West Lyon took first place in both the 4x100, and 4x200, while Western Christian took the prize in the 4x400 and the distance medley relay. Wolfpack junior Jenner Johnson won the long jump with a mark of 21-06.50, while teammate Wyatt Gulker won the high jump with a jump of six feet.
In the discus, Williams Alexander of Okoboji took first. Sibley-Ocheyedan won the 4x110 meter relay, with a time of 1:05.23.
On the girls side, Cherokee junior Camille Zwiefel won the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.75, just barely ahead of Kyler Bomgaars of BHRV at 26.86.
Sibley sophomore Madison Brouwer took the 800 meter run at 2:21.96, and took second behind Kennedy Kramer of West Lyon in the 400 meter dash. In the 1500, Kyrstin Agnitsch of Cherokee won with a time of 5:17.12. She also won the 3000 with an 11:41.40 finish.
In the 4x100 meter relay, Cherokee placed first with a time of 52.95, while Western Christian ran a 1:52.11 to win the 4x200 meter relay. Sibley-Ocheyedan ran a 10:17.37 for a first place finish in the 4x800, and West Lyon took first in the 800 sprint medley at 1:53.66. Central Lyon took the 4x400 relay, and Okoboji won the distance medley.
BHRV won the 4x100 shuttle hurdle, while Sheldon placed second. Sheldon sophomore Maddie Olson won the high jump with a mark of 5-04.00, and Jenna Balt of Western Christian won the long jump at 15-08.75. Teammate Payton Lode placed second behind BHRV's Sarah Boogerd, with a discus throw of 98-08. Sheldon's Keely Simonsen won the shot put, with a throw of 35-08.50.
Soccer
Lewis Central 6, Bishop Heelan 2
- The Bishop Heelan girls' soccer team fell to 4-7 on the season with a 6-2 loss on Monday to Lewis Central.
Lauryn Peck scored the first goal of the day for the Crusaders in the 15th minute, on a penalty kick, and assisted on another goal in the 65th minute, this one from teammate Ellie Barber. The halftime score of the contest was 3-1. Heelan goalie Mary Kate Fitzsimmons had six saves on the day, with Lewis Central taking 12 shots on goal.