Beresford's Maiya Muller wins South Dakota Class A championship

Maiya Muller walked up to the 18th green Tuesday knowing she had the lead at the South Dakota Class A tournament at Spearfish Canyon Golf Course, but that wasn’t her mindset.

She played with the notion that she was tied with Kelsey Heath of Sisseton and that worked.

Muller ended up bogeying the final hole, and that was good enough for the Beresford High School sophomore to take the state championship with a 36-hole score of 155.

“I’ve been working for something like this to happen,” Muller said. “I didn’t think it would come this early, but it did. There’s just not even words to describe how happy I was. There was great competition and I knew it wasn’t going to come easy.”

Muller had a three-stroke lead going into the final hole, but that 36th hole in Spearfish was far from easy.

Muller liked her tee shot, but it went left and struck a tree. Her second shot just snuck into the sand. She knew that she had the chance to get par or birdie, but once she found that bunker, she knew she was in for a challenge.

She got out of the sand and onto the green, and she needed to two-putt the hole in order to hold off Heath.