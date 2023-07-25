SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — The new Nebraska Amateur champion got a late start to the game.

Matthew Schaefer said Sunday he never played until high school. And the 2018 Hartington Cedar Catholic graduate did so reluctantly.

Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce, a Hartington Cedar Catholic High School and South Dakota State University graduate, gets a champagne and ice buck…

“I actually need to give a shout-out to my one of my best friends, Quinn Paulsen. He kind of got me started," Schaefer said after his one-stroke victory at Scotts Bluff Country Club. “We had a day off from school and he asked me to go out and come play with him.

“I hated golf until that point. I've loved it ever since.”

Schaefer’s address is Fordyce, a Cedar County hamlet a mile east of U.S. 81 between Norfolk and Yankton, S.D. His family’s farm is closer to Yankton than Fordyce.

In May, Schaefer finished up his college eligibility at South Dakota State University in Brookings, where he played four years after one at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. He is an agribusiness major who made the academic all-district team this season.

Schaefer won out over Creighton senior Charlie Zielinski from Omaha Skutt. They shared the lead after each of the first three rounds at 5 under, 9 under and 9 under.

Schaefer was three strokes behind Sunday after Zielinski birdied the 12th hole to reach 13 under, where the former SkyHawk had been after 45 holes. Schaefer birdied the 15th and 17th holes, with Zielinski taking bogey on the 16th, to go to the final hole tied at 12 under.

After Schaefer was short on his birdie putt, Zielinski was long with his. And then Zielinski’s 6-foot comebacker for par lipped out.

Soon Schaefer was receiving the champion’s champagne and ice bucket dowsing at the awards ceremony.

“It's special. It means a lot. I know how many good players have won this in the past," he said. “You know, there's a lot of good golf in the state of Nebraska. Sometimes I think it gets overlooked.

“It means a lot to be able to win this, to be included with some of the guys that have won in the past.”

Four-time champion Andy Sajevic of Omaha was two strokes behind the winner at 10 under after a 70, state match play champion Calvin Freeman of Table Rock five behind in fourth after a 71.

Final results

Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce;67-68-72-69--276

Charlie Zielinski, Omaha;67-68-72-70--277

Andy Sajevic, Omaha;71-67-70-70--278

Calvin Freeman, Table Rock;69-69-72-71--281

Peyton Koch, Ralston;72-67-71-72--282

Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington;72-70-70-71--283

Reed Malleck, York;75-71-69-69--284

Brock Ehler, Scottsbluff;71-71-75-69--286

Josh Peters, Omaha;72-72-69-75--288

Travis Minzel, Lincoln;74-69-72-74--289

Johnny Williams, Waterloo;72-69-73-75--289

Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha;76-74-68-72--290