Girls golf: Le Mars' Dani Hurt sits in sixth place after first round at Class 3A state tournament

ADEL, Iowa — Le Mars High School senior Danielle Hurt turned in a performance at the Class 3A state golf meet on Thursday that put herself in sixth place at River Valley Golf Course in Adel.

Hurt started off her 18-hole round with three straight pars before bogeying the par-5 fourth hole. She ended her front nine part of the course with five pars.

Then, the Bulldogs senior had four pars to start her back nine. She had back-to-back bogeys, then she got a par on the par-3 16th.

She bogeyed No. 17 then carded an eight on No. 18.

Spencer’s Maureen McDermott sits in a five-way tie for 11th place. She shot an 87, which was 15-over par.

Bishop Heelan senior Anna Fenton goes into Friday’s round in a four-way tie for 24th. She turned in a 95, which was 23-over par.

Fenton had one par on the front nine, where she shot 44. She had a 51 on the back nine.

Sioux Center also made it as a team, and the Warriors sit in ninth with 427. The four Warriors scorers were Meghan Bullock (103), Hope Faber (107), Jailey Roghair (108) and Sophia Hietbrink wih a 109.

Class 2A in Cedar Falls

There are three individuals golfing at the course near the Northern Iowa campus: Kendra Casey of Sioux Central is tied for 11th with an 85, Spirit Lake’s Elsie Parrott 17th (90) and MVAOCOU’s Cadence Koenigs with a tie for 46th at 103 at Pheasant Ridge.

Class 1A in Marshalltown

The Central Lyon High School girls golf team put itself in third place Thursday during the Class 1A girls state golf meet, scoring a collective score of 396 at American Legion Golf Course.

Jaina Groen leads the Lions with a seventh-place, 18-hole score of 86. Mariah Gerleman scored a 96, while Amelia Schneidermann and Auna Koob each shot 97.

Newell-Fonda, sitting in fifth place going into Friday’s final round, has two golfers in the Top 20. Alexis Barber sits in a tie for 14th with a 90, while Grace Erickson is tied for 16th at 91.

Akron-Westfield senior Natalie Nielsen is seventh with an 86. Taryn Wilken is in the Top 30 with a 96. The Westerners are seventh as a team with 398.

Bishop Garrigan leads the team field with a 361. Lynnville-Sully’s Greenlee Smock is the individual leader with a four-over 75.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0