Girls golf roundup: Le Mars' Hurt, Sioux Central's Casey place in state golf Top 10

ADEL, Iowa — Le Mars High School’s Dani Hurt finished Friday in eighth place in the Class 3A girls golf tournament at River Valley Golf Course.

After carding an 81 on Thursday, the Bulldogs golfer shot an 87 for a 36-hole combined score of 168.

Hurt had two birdies in the front nine on Friday, as she scored a 38. She had a 49 on the back nine.

Spencer’s Maureen McDermott was 11th with a 171.

Bishop Heelan senior Anna Fenton tied for 21st, with a 190. She carded 95 on both days. On Friday, Fenton had four pars.

Sioux Center placed ninth as a team with 835.

Clear Lake was the team champion with 713, while the individual champion was Newton’s Rylee Heryford (149).

Class 2A

In Cedar Falls, two girls placed in the Top 15. Sioux Central’s Kendra Casey finished with a tie for sixth with a 36-hole score of 165. She improved on her 85 to an 80 on Friday.

Spirit Lake’s Elsie Parrott carded a 27-over 171, good for a three-way tie for 11th.

MVAOCOU’s Cadence Koenigs and OABCIG’s Rylee Krayenhagen each placed 38th. Both ladies scored 199 and both had a sub-100 round on Friday.

Chloe Bolte of Sumner-Fredricksburg won in a playoff to win the individual title, scoring a 149.

Class 1A

Sidney Tritz of Remsen St. Mary’s was the area leader on Friday in Marshalltown at a tie for 10th place. The Hawks golfer turned in a 37-over 179. She scored an 87 on Friday.

Three other area golfers finished in separate ties. Akron-Westfield senior Natalie Nielsen placed tied for 12th, scoring a 181.

Then, Central Lyon’s Jaina Groen and Alexis Barber of Newell-Fonda shared 15th place, as both golfers turned in a score of 182.

Taryn Wilken of Akron-Westfield was 18th at 185.

Lions golfer Mariah Gerleman was tied for 20th at 188.

Greenlee Smock of Lynnville-Sully won with a score of 154.

In terms of the team standings, the Lions placed third at 757 behind Grundy Center (739) and Bishop Garrigan (713).

The Mustangs were fifth (769) and the Westerners sixth (790).

