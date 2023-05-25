Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The first of two rounds was completed Thursday at the Iowa high school girls' state golf tournament, here is a look at how Siouxlanders did on Day 1 of competition:

Class 2A

Sioux Central's Kendra Casey is in second place after the first round of 18 holes. Casey went 8-over for a 79 at American Legion Post #46 Golf Course and Lounge in Marshalltown. Sumner-Fredericksburg's Chloe Bolte has the Day 1 lead at a 4-over 75.

Roland-Story recorded a four-person score of 358 for the Day 1 team lead. Sumner-Fredericksburg (363) is second and West Marshall (369) third.

Central Lyon's first round ended with a team score of 371 to share fourth place with New Hampton. West Lyon (420) checks in at 10th.

Central Lyon's Gerleman is tied for 10th at 89, and two of her teammates both shot a 92 in Jaina Groen and Amelia Schneidermann, who are tied at 20th.

Unity Christian's Lauren Vande Griend shot a 97 to share 35th place overall with a group of four golfers.

Class 1A

Grundy Center has the team lead with a four-person score of 351 over 18 holes at Cedar Pointe Golf Course in Boone. New London is second at 364 and BCLUW in third (389).

Newell-Fonda is seven strokes behind West Branch for fourth place at 400. Akron-Westfield (414) is in eighth and Aulta-Aurelia (434) is 10th.

New London's Taylor Phillips shot a 6-over 78 to take sole possession of the individual lead. Grundy Center's Ab bie Lindeman is in second two shots behind. North Butler's Reagan Mulder is third at 85.

Individually, the top locals are a trio of Newell-Fonda golfers who are tied at 25th. That group includes Alexis Barber, Grace Erickson and Nevaeh Lyman, who all carded a 99 for Round 1.

Alta-Aurelia is being led by Chloe Elston, who's tied with Newell-Fonda's Faith Franzen for 32nd at 100. Ellie Martinsen had the low score for Akron-Westfield (102).

Class 3A

MOC-Floyd Valley ended Day 1 of the 3A tournament at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls in 10th place with a four-person, 18-hole round of 384.

Gilbert has the team lead at 332 with Clear Lake in second at 339 and Dubuque Wahlert sharing third with Washington (IA) at 341.

Gilbert's Eden Lohrbach shot a 2-under 70 for the individual lead. Clear Lake's Rebecca DeLong is in second three strokes behind, and Cedar Rapids Xavier's Mehar Julka and Washtington's Kylie Long each shot a 78 to share third place.

Spencer's Maureen McDermott qualified as an individual and is tied for 17th at 85, and Sioux Center's Hope Faber is tied for 34th at 92.

Avery Van Ravensway and Avery Bunkers led the MOC-Floyd Valley team with 95s, which puts them in a tie for 41st.