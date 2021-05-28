IOWA PREP GOLF: Harris-Lake Park's Lucas Gunderson wins Class 1A state golf title

NEWTON, Iowa — Lucas Gunderson, a senior at Harris-Lake Park High School, shot a 73 to win an individual state championship in the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys’ State Golf Tournament at Westwood Golf Course in Newton on Friday.
Gunderson, who earned Class 1A Player of the Year accolades as a sophomore member of the Wolves’ Class 1A state title team in 2019, fashioned rounds of 76 and 73 to win by six shots over senior Hogan Henrich of Newell-Fonda, who shot 76-79 for the championship. Gunderson’s card on Friday contained one birdie, three bogeys and 14 pars.
Gunderson bogeyed two of the first three holes and sat at plus-three after six holes. He then played his final 12 holes in one-under par for a 73 that was five shots better than anyone in the field. His 76 on Thursday, which included three birdies, a double-bogey and a triple-bogey, left him tied atop the leaderboard going into Friday’s finale.
“My gameplan today was to slow everything down,” Gunderson said. “I took deep breaths whenever I felt like my heart rate was going up. It really helped me.”
His putter also helped. Gunderson made a 20-footer from the fringe to save a par on No. 12. “That putt was a momentum-builder for me,” he said. “I made some other putts today and began to figure out the greens.”
Gunderson, who grew up playing on the Silver Lake Country Club layout at Lake Park, was an all-district football honoree during his prep career.
He plans to continue his competitive career in golf at Des Moines Area Community College in the fall.
AGWSR High School, of Ackley, earned the Class 1A team championship, edging runner-up Newell-Fonda by 10 strokes. East Buchanan, of Winthrop, was third.
Class 2A golf meet
Boyden-Hull junior Drew Van Roekel placed in a two-way tie for fourth place at the Class 2A state meet, which was held at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
Van Roekel led the pack with a 73 in the first round Thursday, but the Comets golfer shot an 81 to get the fifth-place spot.
Van Roekel was 9-over-par on the day, but was 3-over on the back nine. His last four holes on the back nine were all pars.
The Comets were fifth as a team at 662.
Western Christian was there as a team, too. The Wolfpack were seventh at 668.
Cole Feenstra placed tied for seventh to lead the Wolfpack. He golfed at 74 Friday, after getting 82 the day before.
OABCIG freshman Axton Miller was tied for 15th. He turned in a 15-over 159.
Okoboji's Lucas Lorenzen was 20th, with a 21-over 165.
Nathan Offerman of Beckman Catholic won the individual leaderboard with a 5-over 149. Despite the cold weather, he shot a 2-under 70 on the day.
West Branch won the team title at 644.
Class 3A golf meet
Spirit Lake's Jackson Laven turned in a 36-hole performance of 147, good for a tie of second place.
Laven finished two strokes behind state champion Hogan Hansen of Waverly-Shell Rock.
Mason Weeks was sixth at 152.
Spirit Lake was third with a 669. MOC-Floyd Valley, led by Davis Korver, still at golfers on the course as of 5 p.m.