IOWA PREP GOLF: Harris-Lake Park's Lucas Gunderson wins Class 1A state golf title

NEWTON, Iowa — Lucas Gunderson, a senior at Harris-Lake Park High School, shot a 73 to win an individual state championship in the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys’ State Golf Tournament at Westwood Golf Course in Newton on Friday.

Gunderson, who earned Class 1A Player of the Year accolades as a sophomore member of the Wolves’ Class 1A state title team in 2019, fashioned rounds of 76 and 73 to win by six shots over senior Hogan Henrich of Newell-Fonda, who shot 76-79 for the championship. Gunderson’s card on Friday contained one birdie, three bogeys and 14 pars.

Gunderson bogeyed two of the first three holes and sat at plus-three after six holes. He then played his final 12 holes in one-under par for a 73 that was five shots better than anyone in the field. His 76 on Thursday, which included three birdies, a double-bogey and a triple-bogey, left him tied atop the leaderboard going into Friday’s finale.

“My gameplan today was to slow everything down,” Gunderson said. “I took deep breaths whenever I felt like my heart rate was going up. It really helped me.”

His putter also helped. Gunderson made a 20-footer from the fringe to save a par on No. 12. “That putt was a momentum-builder for me,” he said. “I made some other putts today and began to figure out the greens.”