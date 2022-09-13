Le Mars' Carter Baumgartner wins high school city golf meet

SIOUX CITY — Thanks to the support from his team, Le Mars High School sophomore Carter Baumgartner can play more freely on the golf course.

That relaxed mindset showed Tuesday at the city golf meet on Tuesday, as Baumgartner shot an 18-hole score of 77 to win the tournament at Green Valley Golf Course.

Baumgartner shot a 41 on the front nine, while carding 36 on the back nine.

The Bulldogs’ No. 1 golfer shot five strokes over par.

“It’s more of wanting to get the team win overall, but an overall individual win does feel pretty nice,” Baumgartner said. “I just hope I can take that moving forward into substate, and hopefully do something there.”

Baumgartner thought every part of his game came together to win the meet by one stroke, just ahead of two Bishop Heelan golfers.

He said his drives have been hooking more than he’d like them to be, but with no wind on a picture-perfect, 85-degree day out on the course, Baumgartner was more than happy to find fairways.

“I finally got that dialed in,” Baumgartner said. “I tried to get some more air on it and have a high draw. It’s really easy once you get in the fairway and get up-and-down.”

The Bulldogs sophomore liked how he putted, too. He didn’t shoot more than five strokes on a single hole all afternoon.

“Putting was really big, too,” Baumgartner said. “It’s more about straight back and straight through. My stroke hasn’t been great either. I had a good feel for the greens today. A lot of three putts the last few meets, and it was nice to not have to three-putt as much today.”

Coming into Tuesday’s meet, Baumgartner averaged 80 over six 18-hole rounds. His season-low is a 69.

Other Bulldogs golfers included Dylan Susemihl with a 79, and his back-nine spoilt was a 79. Cole Brownmiller shot 82, while Jacob Plueger had 84, Tate Murphy 85 and Isaac Tolzin had a 98.

Baumgartner was also happy at how his team played today. It’s the third time the Bulldogs have won a competition, and their first since winning a conference triangular Thursday at Sun Valley over North and Council Bluffs Jefferson.

“We’re doing good, and from last year, we’ve seen lower scores,” Baumgartner said. “We really have a No. 4 reliable golfer. We have a good solid four people, which is nice.”

The Bulldogs came close to sweeping the meet with a team score of 322. They finished second, however, to Heelan.

The Crusaders won the team championship with a score of 314. They had four golfers — Shane Sanderson (78), Jack White (78), Collin Koob (79) and Pierce Conley (79) — who shot sub-80 scores.

Mason Streeter (81) and Brady Schultz (83) weren’t too far behind.

East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton both shot team scores of 325.

Quinn Van Roekel led the Black Raiders at 79, while Hunter Echter was the Warriors’ low scorer with the same number.

North was fifth with 343, led by by Kal Chamberlain with an individual tally of 82.

West had three golfers competing, and its top golfer was Collin Mayo with a 94.