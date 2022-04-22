METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City North's Avery Beller sees improvement on golf course

SIOUX CITY — North High School senior Avery Beller can see her progress being made on the golf course.

She said Thursday that some of her scores that haven’t been her best this year were among the top nine-hole scores that she’s posted this season.

Beller, for example, shot a 39 last Tuesday at Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City, winning the triangular that also included West and Council Bluffs Lincoln.

For that, Beller is this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.

Beller has shot better than that even this year, as the North senior carded a nine-hole score of 37. That score is tied for eighth best in the state, just five strokes back of state leader Shannyn Vogler of Bettendorf.

Her nine-hole average is at 43.67, and it’s an average Beller thinks she can bring down a stroke or two.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised so far,” Beller said. “It’s been nice to see the improvement from season to season. I always put an extreme amount of pressure on myself. One of the things I’m working on is relaxing. I’m working on playing loose. This is my last season, so I need to try my best and embrace it.”

Beller credited her improvement to how well she’s been playing with her irons. She has gotten good shots from the fairways, and she’s been attacking the greens the way she wants to.

“I have a lot of confidence with them, but I don’t know what it is,” Beller said. “I got some new clubs this season and they are giving me more height (on my shots) than I didn’t have last season.

“My 7-iron is my favorite club,” Beller added. “I’ve been playing scrappy golf. I like that club a lot.”

That’s been her saving grace, she said.

“My tee shots have struggled this season,” Beller said. “I’ve been able to chip and putt OK, and my irons have been saving me. My driver has been very off and on. I get a little nervous off the tee box, I’m not confident. I feel like as the season goes on, I can improve with that.”

Beller said she’s also gained confidence around the greens.

She didn’t have confidence putting last year either, as she had trouble reading putts and 3-putting or 4-putting.

For the most part, Beller has averaged two putts on the green.

“Now I’m starting to understand breaks and where I want the ball to go,” Beller said. “I try to spend a lot of time at practice on the putting greens.”

Golf isn’t the only sport Beller is participating in this spring.

She’s also competing with the Stars track and field team, and entering Thursday, she had the No. 2 time in the Missouri River in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 34.47 seconds.

Beller also has the conference’s fourth-fastest 1,500 time at 5:33.11.

Honorable mention

Lily Cote, East girls soccer: Cote scored the golden goal last week against West to get the win.

Yoseth Valiente, East boys soccer: Valiente made a key save last week at West in penalty kicks to seal the win.

