PREP GOLF: Bishop Heelan wins Le Mars Invitational

LE MARS, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School boys golf team won the Le Mars Invitational on Tuesday morning by a single stroke, with the Crusaders score of 314 just barely beating out runner-up Sioux City East, at 315.

East's Ethan Spier earned the individual title with a score of 74, which beat out Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Schuler Warren, who took second with a 75. Heelan's Mason Steeter and Collin Koob took third and fourth, with respective scores of 75 and 76. Le Mars golfer Dylan Susemihl rounded out the top five with a 77.

In the team standings, the host Bulldogs shot a 327 to take third place overall, with Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 strokes back at 337, good for fourth place.

Sioux City North and Sioux City West shot team scores of 369 and 430 to take fifth and sixth, while Council Bluffs Lincoln and Council Bluffs Jefferson finished seventh and eighth with identical scores of 501.

