LARCHWOOD, Iowa — Central Lyon, West Lyon and Western Chrisitian all advanced to the Class 2A regional final after each placing in the top three at the Region 1A semifinal hosted by West Lyon at Meadow Acres.

The winning score for Central Lyon was 366. West Lyon went for a 372 and Western Christian used a 437 to move on.

Amelia Schneidermann of Central Lyon was meet medalist with an 18-hole round of 84. West took second and third behind efforts by Madison DeJong (88) and Keatyn Lorenzen (89).

Lauren Vande Griend of Unity Christian tied with Lorenzen at 89, the three individual placements were taken by Central Lyon golfers as Mariah Gerleman's card showed a 92, Jaina Groen had a 95 and Auna Koob shot a 95.

Several Siouxland schools move on in 1A: Alta-Aurelia took first place in Region 1A on its home course at Aurelia Golf Course to advance to the Region 1 final, which will be at Crestwood Hills Golf Course in Anita.

Alta-Aurelia posted a winning four-person score of 397 over 18 holes at Willow Creek Golf Course in Le Mars. Kingsley-Pierson's 404 advance from second play and West Monona's third-place finish (417) also allows the Spartans to play on.

Glidden-Ralston's Addy Boell scored an 88 as meet medalist. Maggie Bloom led Alta-Aurelia with a 94 and Kingsley-Pierson's Jordyn Sitzmann was a stroke behind Boell.

Class 1A's Region 2A had three area teams advance.

Gehlen Catholic had the lowest team score at 414 and produced the meet medalist in Jayden Barthole. She carded an 89 while runner-up Josie Smith of Akron-Westfield posted a 99.

Likewise, three area teams advanced out of Region 2B in 1A and play the three advancing teams from Region 2A, along with Newman Catholic and South Hamilton from 2C, at Spring Valley Golf Course.

Newell-Fonda was the top team at Region 2B after golfing a combined round of 372. South O'Brien was runner-up (417) and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn was third (418).

North Union's Olivia Von Bank was medalist in Region 2B with a round of 85, and HMS's Gracie Knobloch (89) was second.