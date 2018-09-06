SIOUX CITY -- East beat West 291-365 in a golf duel at Sun Valley Golf Course on Thursday.
The Black Raiders were led by medalist Parker Amos who shot a 67 and Drake Anderson and Gavin Kote added rounds of 74. Cam Reimer and Ethen Spear each recorded 76 and Aiden Gomez had an 80.
The Wolverines were led by Matt Elgert's 79 and Jesse Elgert had an 89. Jaren Hollingshead shot 95 while Nathan Patterson had a 102 and Kelten Johns shot 107.
OPSAHL LEADS NORTH TO WIN
Nick Opsahl was the medalist and his Sioux City North squad won an MRAC quadrangular at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Thursday.
The Stars shot 330 as Opsahl recorded a 74 while teammate A.J. Johnson was next with an 83. Jackson Wynn had an 85 and Soren Peterson rounded out the Stars' top four with an 88.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished second as a team with a 341 led by runner-up medalist Jacob Massey's 77. Schuyler Warren had an 87 and Peyton Hardie carded an 88. Both Ashton Foister and Jack Dejong had rounds of 89.
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln shot 348 as a team while Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson had a 378.
DAKOTA VALLEY TAKES SIXTH
Dakota Valley shot a 365 to finish in sixth place at the Vermillion Invite at The Bluffs in Vermillion, South Dakota on Thursday.
Vermillion won with a team total of 333, Tea was second at 344, Parkston was third at 349, Lennox was fourth at 351 and Beresford was fifth at 365.
The Panthers were led by Paul Bruns' 85 to tie for seventh. Isaac Bruns had a 92, Keaton Hensley shot 93, Evan Monell had a 95 and Jordan Smith recorded a 95.
Elk Point-Jefferson was led by Caden Stabe's 97.
Tea's Brock Murphy was the medalist with a 70.