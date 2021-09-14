PREP GOLF: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Schuyler Warren wins city meet

“We’re playing more like a team, and we have a lot of good, young kids,” Warren said.

The Warriors placed third as a team at 334, behind East at 321 and the Crusaders are 326.

Clark Kiple was the Warriors’ No. 2 scorer with an 84.

East wins team portion

Brian Drent has been content with how the Black Raiders have been playing this season. Winning the MRAC city meet on Tuesday made the East co-coach happier.

“It’s been a mantra of ours to value every shot,” Drent said. “It’s trying to put yourself in that championship mindset. Let’s not wait until the final match to go play our smartest or best golf. Can we score better? And, that’s been our challenge.”

The Black Raiders had all five scorers shoot 82 or better, and they were led by Ethan Spier with a score of 79.

Drent said before Tuesday’s meet that the Black Raiders could be playing more consistently.

“There’s just been a little bit of a roller coaster on who’s going to lead the pack,” Drent said. “We had a great conversation after the Le Mars meet. We’re not panicking. Some of these guys got a taste of the state meet last year, and they want to get back there.”