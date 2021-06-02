PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan girls defeat Unity Christian to advance to regional finals

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School girls soccer team advanced to the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union regional final Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Unity Christian.
The Crusaders jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the half, thanks to goals from Jada Newberg and Brooklyn Stanley.
Lauryn Peck had a goal in the second half.
Newberg also had an assist, as did Mia Conley.
The Crusaders took 27 shots, with 18 of them being on goal.
MaryKate Fitzsimmons had one save, as the Dutch had just one shot.
Heelan will play on Friday against Tri-Center at 5 p.m., for a spot at the state tournament.
Central Lyon girls places second at Class 1A state golf meet
The Central Lyon girls golf team finished second overall in the final round of the Class 1A girls state tournament on Wednesday, as the Lions shot a 368 to finish with a team score of 745, good for second place behind Bishop Garrigan. Central Lyon's top finisher was Tatum Jensen, who finished sixth overall with a total score of 164, one stroke behind Tori Galles of Remsen St. Mary's, who finished tied for fourth.
In the Class 1A team standings, Newell-Fonda finished tied for sixth with a total score of 787, while Westwood placed eighth at 798.
Newell-Fonda's top scorer was Alexis Barber, who shot a 93 to finish tied for 16th place, with an overall score of 182. For Westwood, Emma Shook tied for 28th with a total of 191 strokes.
Greenlee Smock of Lynville-Sully took the state title by shooting a 77, good for an overall mark of 154, two shots ahead of Madeline Streicher of Edgewood-Colesburg.
Over in Class 2A, Unity Christian and West Lyon finished fifth and sixth in the team standings, respectively, as the Knights finished with a team score of 379, and the Wildcats shot a 393. Van Meter took the team title, with Kyle Carey shooting a round two 77 to claim the individual crown at 155 strokes.
Unity Christian's Laura Beltman placed eighth with a score of 169, while teammate Kerri Kroeze was close behind at 171. OABCIG's Avaree Miller tied for 10th at 172. Grace Butler of Okoboji placed sixth with a score of 167.
In Class 3A, Eden Lorhbach of Gilbert won the medal with an overall score of 149, while Danielle Hurt of Le Mars tied for 28th at 192. Washington took the team title, with Gilbert and Clear Lake taking second and third. Kaitlyn Hotchkiss of Xavier and Meghan DeLong of Clear Lake tied for third at 161 shots.
Shannyn Vogler of Bettendorf won the Class 4A championship with an overall score of 137, with Rylee Heryford of Newton placing second at 141. West Des Moines Valley won the team title by 62 strokes, with a team score of 602, with second place Pleasant Valley shooting 666. Bettondorf, Cedar Falls, and Marshalltown finished third, fourth, and fifth.