PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan girls defeat Unity Christian to advance to regional finals

Newell-Fonda's top scorer was Alexis Barber, who shot a 93 to finish tied for 16th place, with an overall score of 182. For Westwood, Emma Shook tied for 28th with a total of 191 strokes.

Greenlee Smock of Lynville-Sully took the state title by shooting a 77, good for an overall mark of 154, two shots ahead of Madeline Streicher of Edgewood-Colesburg.

Over in Class 2A, Unity Christian and West Lyon finished fifth and sixth in the team standings, respectively, as the Knights finished with a team score of 379, and the Wildcats shot a 393. Van Meter took the team title, with Kyle Carey shooting a round two 77 to claim the individual crown at 155 strokes.

Unity Christian's Laura Beltman placed eighth with a score of 169, while teammate Kerri Kroeze was close behind at 171. OABCIG's Avaree Miller tied for 10th at 172. Grace Butler of Okoboji placed sixth with a score of 167.

In Class 3A, Eden Lorhbach of Gilbert won the medal with an overall score of 149, while Danielle Hurt of Le Mars tied for 28th at 192. Washington took the team title, with Gilbert and Clear Lake taking second and third. Kaitlyn Hotchkiss of Xavier and Meghan DeLong of Clear Lake tied for third at 161 shots.

Shannyn Vogler of Bettendorf won the Class 4A championship with an overall score of 137, with Rylee Heryford of Newton placing second at 141. West Des Moines Valley won the team title by 62 strokes, with a team score of 602, with second place Pleasant Valley shooting 666. Bettondorf, Cedar Falls, and Marshalltown finished third, fourth, and fifth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0