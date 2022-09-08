PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan wins three-team triangular at Green Valley

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School boys golf team won a three-team triangular on Thursday at Green Valley Golf Course.

The Crusaders won with a team score of 319, ahead of Sergeant Bluff-Luton's score of 334.

Council Bluffs Lincoln was third with a score of 444.

Crusaders senior Shane Sanderson was the meet medalist with an 18-hole score of 76. Sanderson carded just one six-stroke hole throughout the entire round. Everything else was five shots or less.

Collin Koob placed second overall with a 77.

Blake Harsma was third with an 80.