Prep roundup: Dakota Valley boys place second at Dak XII championships

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley boys track and field team placed second at the Dak XII High School Championships on Thursday at Dakota Valley High School, as the Panthers scored 83 team points. Sioux Falls Christian won the boys team title with 214.5 points, and Vermillion came in 10th place, with 38.

On the girls side, Dakota Valley scored 67.5 points to place sixth, with Vermillion seventh at 64. Sioux Falls Christian also won the girls title, with a team score of 118.5.

Vermillion runner Jaymes Drake won the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 13.17, ahead of Alyssa Chytka of Elk Point-Jefferson. James placed second in the 200 meter dash, at 27.48, behind only Sadie Berg of West Central.

In the 1600 meter run, Taeli Barta of Vermillion placed second with a time of 5:41.68, while Ellie Maddoox of Sioux Falls took first at 5:22.24.

Jora VanDenHul won the high jump with a mark of 5-03.50, four inches ahead of the next four competitors, who all jumped 4-11.00.

In the shot put, Dakota Valley's Rylee Rosenquist came out on top with a throw of 36-03.50.