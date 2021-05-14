Prep roundup: Dakota Valley boys place second at Dak XII championships

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley boys track and field team placed second at the Dak XII High School Championships on Thursday at Dakota Valley High School, as the Panthers scored 83 team points. Sioux Falls Christian won the boys team title with 214.5 points, and Vermillion came in 10th place, with 38.
On the girls side, Dakota Valley scored 67.5 points to place sixth, with Vermillion seventh at 64. Sioux Falls Christian also won the girls title, with a team score of 118.5.
Vermillion runner Jaymes Drake won the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 13.17, ahead of Alyssa Chytka of Elk Point-Jefferson. James placed second in the 200 meter dash, at 27.48, behind only Sadie Berg of West Central.
In the 1600 meter run, Taeli Barta of Vermillion placed second with a time of 5:41.68, while Ellie Maddoox of Sioux Falls took first at 5:22.24.
Jora VanDenHul won the high jump with a mark of 5-03.50, four inches ahead of the next four competitors, who all jumped 4-11.00.
In the shot put, Dakota Valley's Rylee Rosenquist came out on top with a throw of 36-03.50.
In the boys 100 meter dash, Dakota Valley's Tommy Nikkel scored a victory with a time of 11:09, while Isaiah Young of Sioux Falls was second at 11.23. Nikkel also won the 200 meter dash at 22.76, ahead of Tea Area's Austin Lake.
Nikkel continued his dominance in the 400 meter run with a 50.50 time and another victory. Nikkel's 400 time put him nearly two full seconds ahead of Sioux Falls' Tyler Prins.
In the 3200, Riley Ruhaak of Vermillion won a mark of 10:11.78, two seconds ahead of the runner-up, Isaac Engbers of Sioux Falls.
Dakota Valley hurdler Gunnar Gunderson took second in the 110 meter hurdles at a time of 15.00, behind Mitchell Walker of Sioux Falls, who ran a 14.60.
Vermillion placed second in the 4x800 meter relay, as Jack Freeburg, Joel Dahlhoff, Ruhaak, and Jakob Dobney came in behind Sioux Falls Christian with a time of 8:24.97.
Golf
The Bishop Heelan girls golf team placed third at the Fort Dodge Girls Invitational on Friday, as the Crusaders scored a 406 as a team, to come in behind Ames and Carroll, who had scores of 367 and 372, respectively.
Ames golfer Megan Riesselman won the first place medal with a score of 80, five strokes ahead of teammate Taylor Balsley, who finished runner-up.
Heelan golfer Anna Fenton was the team's highest finisher, placing fifth after finishing with a score of 92. Makenzie Solma and Madi Cramer finished 11th and 12 overall, with respective scores of 101 and 103, while Ryelle Stankek finished 19th after shooting 110.