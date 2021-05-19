Prep roundup: North girls claim City golf crown with tiebreaker win over Heelan

The Sioux City North girls golf team claimed the City Championship on Wednesday in blustery conditions at Sun Valley Golf Course, as the Stars won the tiebreaker over Bishop Heelan to take the win.

The tiebreaker was based off the scores of both teams' top finishers. After four golfers, the squads were still tied, so the match came down to the fifth finisher. North's No. 5 golfer had a score of 52, while Heelan's fifth finisher came in at 55, giving North the victory.

Sioux City East finished third with a team score of 198, while Sergeant Bluff-Luton shot a 226. LeMars finished in last place with a team mark of 238, and West did not have a team score, with only three golfers participating.

Heelan junior Anna Fenton won the first-place medal with a nine-hole score of 40, while North junior Avery Beller finished as the runner-up at 41.

Soccer

NORTH BOYS 10, COUNCIL BLUFFS JEFFERSON 0: The Stars scored five goals in the first 14 minutes to beat the Yellowjackets on Tuesday at Gale Wickersham Sports Complex in Council Bluffs.

Beshanena Gutema and Michael Avery scored two goals each in the win.