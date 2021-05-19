Prep roundup: North girls claim City golf crown with tiebreaker win over Heelan

The Sioux City North girls golf team claimed the City Championship on Wednesday in blustery conditions at Sun Valley Golf Course, as the Stars won the tiebreaker over Bishop Heelan to take the win.
The tiebreaker was based off the scores of both teams' top finishers. After four golfers, the squads were still tied, so the match came down to the fifth finisher. North's No. 5 golfer had a score of 52, while Heelan's fifth finisher came in at 55, giving North the victory.
Sioux City East finished third with a team score of 198, while Sergeant Bluff-Luton shot a 226. LeMars finished in last place with a team mark of 238, and West did not have a team score, with only three golfers participating.
Heelan junior Anna Fenton won the first-place medal with a nine-hole score of 40, while North junior Avery Beller finished as the runner-up at 41.
Soccer
NORTH BOYS 10, COUNCIL BLUFFS JEFFERSON 0: The Stars scored five goals in the first 14 minutes to beat the Yellowjackets on Tuesday at Gale Wickersham Sports Complex in Council Bluffs.
Beshanena Gutema and Michael Avery scored two goals each in the win.
Amir Farrah also scored two goals, one in each half.
The game ended in the 68th minute with an Anthony Maeda goal that forced the 10-goal mercy rule.
Caleb Cross had one save during the match.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2, Sioux City West 0: The Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys beat Sioux City West on Tuesday night by a 2-0 score, as senior Warriors' goalie finished with 20 saves.
Senior Brady Schaap had one of the two goals for SBL.
The loss marked the first time this season that West was shut out, and was the Wolverines' second loss on the year.
Girls
Spencer 9, West Sioux 1: The Spencer girls soccer team walloped West Sioux on Tuesday, 9-1, as the Tigers scored four goals in the first half, and five in the second.
Junior Alexa Johnson scored four goals in the game, while senior Kirsten Small contributed two. With the win, Spencer improved to 13-4 on the season, while the Falcons fell to 8-5.
Sioux City West 6, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0: The West girls beat the the Warriors, 6-0, to improve to 4-9 on the season.