Prep roundup: SB-L's Warren finishes 18th, East's Anderson 50th at state golf

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Ottumwa senior Cale Leonard claimed the state title on Saturday at the IHSAA Class 4A boys state golf championship at Beaver Hills Golf Course, beating Waukee junior Tanner Dinnebier by two strokes with a round two score of 70, and an overall tournament score of 139.

Dinnebier took second with an overall score of 141, while Owen Sawyer of Cedar Falls took third at 142. Sawyer’s teammate, Maxwell Tjoa and Jack Winkel of Ankeny Centennial rounded out the top five with two-round marks of 144.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Schuyler Warren was the top area finisher. He shot a 77 in Saturday’s round to finish with an overall score of 155, which tied him for 18th place with Bradley Kofoed of Des Moines Lincoln.

East senior Drake Anderson tied for 50th place with a score of 164.

On the team side, Cedar Falls took the title with a tournament score of 596, with Pleasant Valley in second place at 614.

Volleyball

Western Christian Tournament: The Western Christian High School volleyball team won their tournament on Saturday at the Western Christian Tournament, as the Wolfpack finished 6-0 on the day, with wins over Central Lyon, Boyden-Hull, Sioux City East, Dakota Valley, Harlan, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The Wolfpack clinched the championship with a 2-0 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the finals, by set scores of 21-11 and 21-18.

SB-L finished 5-1 on the day. The Warriors beat Bishop Heelan, Unity Christian, Des Moines Christian, MOC-Floyd Valley, and Le Mars before falling to Western Christian.

Unity Christian went 4-1, with 2-0 wins against Des Moines Christian, Bishop Heelan, and MOC-Floyd Valley, and Le MAras, while falling to Sergeant Bluff-Luton in three sets.

