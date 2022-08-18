Prep roundup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys golf starts season with win over Le Mars

SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys golf team on Wednesday opened its season with a nine-stroke win over Le Mars at Floyd Park Golf Course.

The Warriors turned in a score of 287 ahead of the Bulldogs' 296.

Blake Harsma was the dual medalist with an 18-hole score of 64, as his back nine score was for 30. He ended his round with a two-shot hole on No. 18.

Scout Sneller and Dylan Susemihl each shot 71 on the day, and both had a 36-35 split between their front nine and back.

Jacob Plueger finished fourth, as the Bulldogs golfer shot a 73.