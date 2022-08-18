PREP ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys golf wins triangular at Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys golf team on Thursday turned another win with a score of 320 at Dodge Riverside Golf Course in Council Bluffs.

The Warriors beat Sioux City West, which had a team score of 434 and Council Bluffs Jefferson, which there was no team score.

SB-L sophomore Parker Lutgen was the meet medalist with an 18-hole score of 75. He shot a 36 on the front nine and then a 39 on the back nine.

Warriors junior Clark Kiple was second with a 78, and his back nine stretch was a 38.

Warriors freshman Blake Harsma was one stroke behind Kiple.

Michael Geary led the Wolverines with a score of 88. He shot 48 on the front nine, but improved with a 40 on the back.

Late Wednesday

Heelan 342, East 372: The Crusaders had four players who finished in the Top 5 on Wednesday at Whispering Creek.

Jack White led the day with an 18-hole score of 82, while sophomore Colin Koob was second with an 85.

East freshman Carter Ginger was third at 85.

Heelan seniors Mason Streeter (86) and Shane Sanderson (89) rounded out the Top 5.