Prep roundup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton golf opens season with win

SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys golf team on Wednesday opened its season with a nine-stroke win over Le Mars at Floyd Park Golf Course. 

The Warriors turned in a score fo 287 ahead of the Bulldogs' 296. 

Blake Harsma was the dual medalist with an 18-hole score of 64, as his back nine score was for 30. He ended his round with a two-shot hole on No. 18. 

Scout Sneller and Dylan Susemihl each shot 71 on the day, and both had a 36-35 split between their front nine and back. 

Jacob Plueger finished fourth, as the Bulldogs golfer shot a 73. 

Golf
