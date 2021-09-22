Prep roundup: Sioux City East volleyball crushes Council Bluffs Jefferson

SIOUX CITY-- The Sioux City East volleyball team beat Council Bluffs Jefferson on Tuesday night in dominant fashion, as the Black Raiders swept the Yellow Jackets by set scores of 25-12, 25-10, and 25-11.

With the match win, East improved to 15-4 on the season, while Jefferson fell to 2-20.

The Black Raiders will play again on Saturday at their home tournament.

Siouxland Christian 3, Woodbury Central 1: The Siouxland Christian volleyball team secured a 3-1 win on Tuesday over Woodbury Central, as the Eagles won sets one, three, and four by scores of 25-8, 25-23, and 25-13, while dropping set two to the Wildcats, 28-26.

Eagles senior Payton Doenhoefer led the way on offense with 25 kills, while sophomore Alex Heilbuth had 32 assists. Both players, along with teammates Reagan Stocking and Gwyn Gates, had two aces in the match as well.

With the win, Siouxland Christian improved to 4-9, while Woodbury Central fell to 2-11.

Gehlen Catholic 3, West Sioux 0: The Gehlen Catholic High School volleyball took down West Sioux in straight sets on Tuesday night, as the Jays beat the Falcons by set scores of 25-16, 25-12, and 25-20.