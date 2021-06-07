Prep roundup: Vermillion currently fifth at SDHSAA girls golf meet

SPEARFISH, S.D.-- Round one is in the books at the South Dakota State High School girls state golf meet, and after 18 holes, one Siouxland area school came in with a top-five finish in the Class A standings.
The Vermillion girls golf team finished the day in fifth place in the team standings, with an overall score of 404, three strokes back of fourth-place Madison. Sioux Falls Christian is leading the pack with a team score of 352, while Sisseston is second at 375. Winner is currently in third place, with a team score of 393.
Further down the list, Elk Point-Jefferson shot a 440, good for 11th place, out of 13 schools.
In the individual standings, Maiya Muller of Beresford and Kelsey Heath of Sisseton are currently tied for first place with scores of 75, while Sydney Tims of Sioux Falls Christian is third, with a 79.
Kensie Mulheron of Vermillion shot a round one 94 to tie for 18th place, while teammate Megan Brady tied for 31st, at 100 on the day.
Sophia Johnson of Elk Point-Jefferson shot a 103 to tie for 38th place, while Madison Buenger scored a 110 to settle into a three-way tie for 51st.
Tied for 56th was Lexi Squier of Dakota Valley, who shot a 113.
Over in the Class AA tournament, O'Gorman is No. 1 in the team standings with a team score of 309, while Mitchell is second at 330. Three strokes back is third-place Aberdeen Central at 333, while Sioux Falls Lincoln is fourth with a score of 341. Rounding out the top five is Harrisburg, with a team score of 344.
Reese Jansa of Harrisburg is first in the individual standings with a score of 66, while Shannon McCormick is second at 72.
In Class B, Kaylee Johnson of Estelline/Hendricks and Greta Anderson of Bison are tied for first with scores of 80, while their squads are first and second in the standings, respectively.
The final day of the state meet will be played on Tuesday, in Spearfish, S.D.
Softball
Westwood 18, OABCIG 8: The Westwood softball team earned a dominant victory on Monday over OABCIG, as the Rebels took down the Falcons in six innings by a score of 18-8.
The Rebels took an early lead by scoring four runs in the first inning, two in the second, but OABCIG scored one run in the second inning and five in the the third, to tie it up at 6-6.
But Westwood plated four more in the third inning, to take the lead for good. After scoring one more in the fourth, the Rebels pushed across seven runs in the fifth to end the game on the mercy rule.
For OABCIG, Haley Harms finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, while Karter Hemer had two runs scored as well.
For Westwood, Holly Holtz was the winning pitcher, while teammate Jaeden Ferris went 4 for 5 with three RBI, and three runs scored. Junior Emma Shook also went 4-for-5 at the plate.
With the win, Westwood improved to 5-5 on the season and 2-4 in conference play. With the loss, OABCIG fell to 0-7 on the season, with an 0-5 record in Western Valley play.
Hinton 4, MMCRU 0: The Hinton softball team scored its fourth consecutive victory on Monday night, with a 4-0 win over MMCRU.
Junior Jaydn Case got the victory by giving up four hits and two walks, with eight strikeouts. Case also went 1-for-2 at the plate, with a double and two runs scored, while teammate Madison Goosemann was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
"Tonight we came out and competed defensively, leading to a win," head coach Jennifer Jacobs-List said. "When they started rallies we were able to get defensive outs so they couldn’t score. Offensively we are moving in the right direction but still have work to do. Overall, it’s a good start to the week, but we have to keep improving."
With the win, Hinton improved to 7-4 on the season, while MMCRU fell to 2-4.