Prep roundup: Vermillion currently fifth at SDHSAA girls golf meet

Reese Jansa of Harrisburg is first in the individual standings with a score of 66, while Shannon McCormick is second at 72.

In Class B, Kaylee Johnson of Estelline/Hendricks and Greta Anderson of Bison are tied for first with scores of 80, while their squads are first and second in the standings, respectively.

The final day of the state meet will be played on Tuesday, in Spearfish, S.D.

Softball

Westwood 18, OABCIG 8: The Westwood softball team earned a dominant victory on Monday over OABCIG, as the Rebels took down the Falcons in six innings by a score of 18-8.

The Rebels took an early lead by scoring four runs in the first inning, two in the second, but OABCIG scored one run in the second inning and five in the the third, to tie it up at 6-6.

But Westwood plated four more in the third inning, to take the lead for good. After scoring one more in the fourth, the Rebels pushed across seven runs in the fifth to end the game on the mercy rule.

For OABCIG, Haley Harms finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, while Karter Hemer had two runs scored as well.